Classic Rock 250: the all-star takeover issue is out now!

Features

Jimi Hendrix

When a thunderbolt hit London. Chosen by Luke Morley

Mitch Mitchell

Best moments of a drumming great. Chosen by Roger Taylor

Scorpions

Rudolf Schenker on the longest of goodbyes. Chosen by Dave Mustaine

Jeff Buckley

The supernova and Grace. Chosen by Myles Kennedy

Bruce Springsteen

The road to glory days. Chosen by Richie Sambora

Early rock’n’rollers

The trailblazers who started it all. Chosen by Roger Daltrey

The Cadillac Three

Jaren Johnston gives us his 10 country-rock recommendations.

JB Lenoir

The man who influenced a whole generation of classic rock acts. Chosen by Ian Anderson

Stevie Ray Vaughan

How he got clean and made his greatest album. Chosen by Joanne Shaw Taylor

Queen

The making of A Day At The Races. Chosen by Rick Savage

Heart

The Road Home that led to a new identity. Chosen by Lzzy Hale

Brian Eno

We catch up with the legendary producer/composer/musical mastermind. Chosen by Steven Wilson

Ginger Baker

He wasn’t only in Cream, you know. Chosen by Nick Mason

The Rolling Stones

What I’ve learned from the Rolling Stones. By Spike

Shinedown

“C’mon! Harder!” Brent Smith’s ultimate workout playlist.

DeWolff

The Dutch band who look to the past to inspire their future.

What's on your CD

The Best Of 2018 (so far)

Highlights of the first half of this year, including Clutch, Black Stone Cherry, Myles Kennedy, Saxon, Phil Campbell & The Bastard Sons and more…

Regular features

The Dirt

Beatles film Yellow Submarine film reborn as a graphic novel Nick Mason’s new band to play Syd-era Floyd song live; Aerosmith planning 50th anniversary tour; check out Jackson’s Phil Collen signature guitar… Say hello to The Amorettes and Brent Cobb, welcome back Sevendust and Arthur Buck, say goodbye to Roy Young, Jabo Starks…

The Stories Behind The Songs: David Bowie

Berlin, Aretha Franklin, a teenage mistress and a pair of funkified classics: Fame and Golden Years. Chosen by Glenn Hughes and Roger Chapman

Q&A: Roger Daltrey

The Who frontman talked about his generation – and the world sat up and listened until its ears bled. Chosen by Mike Peters

CR’s Social Club

Write! Rage! And more! Just a few of the many things you can find when you head over to classicrockmagazine.com

Reviews

New albums from Ghost, Roger Daltrey, Orange Goblin, Ash, Tremonti, Wilko Johnson, Howlin’ Rain, Spock’s Beard, Don Airey, Low Cut Connie, Lee Aaron… Reissues from Def Leppard, Black Sabbath, ZZ Top, Bruce Springsteen, Saxon, Roger Glover, Faces, Samson… DVDs, films and books on Jeff Beck, Chrissie Hynde, Eric Clapton, Kenney Jones… Live reviews of Manic Street Preachers, Wildhearts, Reef, Peter Perrett, Space Rocks…

Live Previews

Must-see gigs from Billy Idol, Lenny Kravitz, Little Steven & The Disciples Of Soul, Monster Magnet and Volbeat. Plus full gig listings – find out who’s playing where and when.

Heavy Load: Mick Jones

The Foreigner guitarist on playing with Chuck Berry, a 60-foot waste of money and meeting the other Mick Jones.

