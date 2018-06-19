Classic album sleeves re-imagined for the World Cup…

England captain Bobby Moore and Brazil legend Pele swap shirts on the cover of Pink Floyd's Wish You Were Here. Zinedine Zidane lamps Italy's Marco Materazzi on the cover of Fleetwood Mac's Rumours. George Best loiters on the cover of David Bowie's Ziggy Stardust album.
Pop-culture art magpies Dorothy – a Liverpudlian design studio – have merged some classic World Cup moments with cup-winning album sleeve designs to create a series of daft and weirdly iconic pictures.
Why? We dunno but they do look cool...
Rumours- Marco Materazzi's loose tongue enraged Zinedine Zidane during the final of the 2006 World Cup between France and Italy. His infamous head-butt in extra time earned him a straight red and a place in World Cup history. #fleetwoodmac #rumours #zinedinezidane #marcomaterazzi #worldcup2006 We’ve mashed up 24 classic album covers with 24 classic World Cup moments. We’ll be posting more images throughout the #worldcup2018. Follow us to stay ahead of the game. #worldcupalbums Dorothy
A photo posted by @dorothy_uk on Jun 14, 2018 at 9:10am PDT
Brazil have won the trophy 5 times, England have won it once. We've also lost it once...but luckily a dog named Pickles found it. #ledzeppelin #presence #worldcuptrophy #picklesthedog #brazil #england #worldcup1966 We’ve mashed up 24 classic album covers with 24 classic World Cup moments. We’ll be posting more images throughout the #worldcup2018. Follow us to stay ahead of the game. #worldcupalbums Dorothy
A photo posted by @dorothy_uk on Jun 13, 2018 at 11:15pm PDT
Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not - Johan Cruyff, one of the most talented players to ever grace a football pitch...he knew how to relax at half-time too. We’ve mashed up 24 classic album covers with 24 classic World Cup moments #johancruyff #netherlands #cruyffturn #worldcup1974 #arcticmonkeys We’ll be posting a few images each day in the run up to the #worldcup2018. Follow us to stay ahead of the game. #worldcupalbums Dorothy
A photo posted by @dorothy_uk on Jun 11, 2018 at 6:30am PDT
Closer - It’s hard to decide which was more embarrassing for Roberto Baggio in the 1994 World Cup final...his penalty miss against Brazil, or his ponytail masquerading as a mullet. We’ve mashed up 24 classic album covers with 24 classic World Cup moments #joydivision #closer #robertobaggio #worldcup1994 #mullets We’ll be posting a few images each day in the run up to the #worldcup2018. Follow us to stay ahead of the game. #worldcupalbums Dorothy
A photo posted by @dorothy_uk on Jun 10, 2018 at 1:29am PDT
London was calling for Geoff Hurst...did it or didn’t it cross the line...do we really care? We’ve mashed up 24 classic album covers with 24 classic World Cup moments #londoncalling #theclash #geoffhurst #worldcup1966 #wembley We’ll be posting a few images each day in the run up to the #worldcup2018. Follow us to stay ahead of the game. #worldcupalbums Dorothy
A photo posted by @dorothy_uk on Jun 8, 2018 at 4:35am PDT
Messi in a bit of a mess at the end of the 🇩🇪 v 🇦🇷 final in 2014. We’ve mashed up 24 classic album covers with 24 classic World Cup moments #thehurting #tearsforfears #messi #worldcup2014 We’ll be posting a few images each day for #worldcup2018. Follow us to stay ahead of the game. #worldcupalbums Dorothy
A photo posted by @dorothy_uk on Jun 7, 2018 at 9:29am PDT
World Cup’s Golden Boot...almost as iconic as Warhol’s banana (but not quite as tasty). We’ve mashed up 24 classic album covers with 24 classic World Cup moments #andywarhol #velvetunderground #nico #goldenboot #garylineker #worldcup1986 We’ll be posting a few images each day in the run up to the #worldcup2018. Follow us to stay ahead of the game. #worldcupalbums Dorothy
A photo posted by @dorothy_uk on Jun 5, 2018 at 2:22am PDT
The Bends - Wayne Rooney's sending off during England's quarter final against Portugal in the 2006 World Cup was eclipsed only by Ronaldo's ‘wink’ to his bench... We’ve mashed up 24 classic album covers with 24 classic World Cup moments sometimes with hilarious results #radiohead #thebends #waynerooney #christianoronaldo #worldcup2006 We’ll be posting a few images each day in the run up to the #worldcup2018. Follow us to stay ahead of the game. #worldcupalbums Dorothy
A photo posted by @dorothy_uk on Jun 4, 2018 at 8:44am PDT
Ziggy Stardust - the stellar George Best never made it to the World Cup...he had to watch it in the pub like the rest of us. #ziggystardust #bowie #georgebest #elbeatle #manchesterunited We’ve mashed up 24 classic album covers with 24 classic World Cup moments. We’ll be posting more images throughout the #worldcup2018. Follow us to stay ahead of the game. #worldcupalbums Dorothy
A photo posted by @dorothy_uk on Jun 18, 2018 at 7:59am PDT
For more, visit the Dorothy site