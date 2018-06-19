Classic album sleeves re-imagined for the World Cup…

England captain Bobby Moore and Brazil legend Pele swap shirts on the cover of Pink Floyd's Wish You Were Here. Zinedine Zidane lamps Italy's Marco Materazzi on the cover of Fleetwood Mac's Rumours. George Best loiters on the cover of David Bowie's Ziggy Stardust album.

Pop-culture art magpies Dorothy – a Liverpudlian design studio – have merged some classic World Cup moments with cup-winning album sleeve designs to create a series of daft and weirdly iconic pictures.

Why? We dunno but they do look cool...

For more, visit the Dorothy site