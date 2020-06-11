Chilean maestros Target stake a claim as tech-death's new champions with Inverted Gloaming

Chile's Target are further proof that the South American metal scene is in great health, and their new song Inverted Gloaming is proof.

Taken from last year’s authentically mindblowing Deep Water Flames album, it crams shades of everything from face-ripping death metal to epic, atmospheric prog into seven, darkly melodic minutes. The accompanying video features a gladiatorial kickboxing contest where one contestant's Pantera gumshield should give you an inkling of the physical impact to come.

Get pumped up with the video below, then check out the full album on Target's Bandcamp page. Trust us, it’s worth it.