Can I Play With Madness voted the best Iron Maiden video of all time

Recently we put out a call to Iron Maiden fans across the globe to vote for their all-time favourite music video from the Irons and we can now reveal that the winner is Can I Play With Madness!
And let’s be honest, it truly is one of the best heavy metal music videos of all time. It features an uppity art teacher losing his rag at a student who draws (an admittedly badass) Eddie instead of the church ruins, who suddenly finds himself in an occult crypt scenario watching Iron Maiden live footage and meeting an ‘80s animated Eddie. Be honest, who hasn’t had a day like that?
The top ten videos – as voted for by you – is as follows.
- Can I Play With Madness
- Speed Of Light
- Wasted Years
- Holy Smoke
- The Final Frontier
- Aces High
- The Trooper
- The Wicker Man
- Stranger In A Strange Land
- The Number Of The Beast