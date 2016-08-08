Brutai release new song Of Ashes

Progressive metallers Brutai have released their new song Of Ashes exclusively with Metal Hammer.

“Of Ashes is a politically driven track about an unwanted ruler burning our world to ashes,” frontman Felix Lawrie tells Metal Hammer. “We feel it’s quite appropriate given the current state of the world we are living in.”

The track is taken from the band’s debut album Born, the artwork for which was designed by Mario Sanchez Nevaro and animated (in the video below) by George Redhawk, who is registered legally blind.

“George is an artist whose mesmerising and unique work captured our interest as he recreates his own ‘vision’ in an animated version of the artwork he likes. All of his work is non profit, but to show our appreciation for his major contribution to our forthcoming album, we’d like to encourage donations to the Wolf Mountain Sanctuary, a cause in which he supports.”

Brutai will play the Sophie Lancaster stage at Bloodstock festival.