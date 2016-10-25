Blueneck Premiere Brand New Track Ghosts

Blueneck have premiered Ghosts, the first track from their latest album, with Prog.

Ghosts is taken from the band’s sixth album The Outpost, which the band describe as their “proggiest yet”. The Outpost is released through Denovali Records on November 25. The album, which features artwork from Steve Wilson collaborator Lasse Hoile, takes inspiration from many 80s horror and science fiction films. “A lo of the titles have a sort of Lovecraftian theme to them,” says Blueneck frontman Duncan Attwood, adding “I can hear elements of Stranger Things in it.”

Ghosts will be available to pre-order from Denovali and also through Burning Shed.