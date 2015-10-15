Blink-182 get the Grand Theft Auto treatment

In the music history books, 1999 will be remembered for one thing – Blink-182 flapping about in the street during their video for ‘What’s My Age Again?’

And now, some 16 years later, some bright spark has recreated the promo using Grand Theft Auto V’s Rockstar Editor using the characters Trevor, Michael, and Franklin.

What was a playful look at public nudity and exuberant dicking around has now become a thing of menace, with three violent men terrorising the fictional city of Los Santos. We’re just glad we don’t live there.

The band seemed to enjoy their new menacing personas, though. “You all inspire us more than you know,” they told fans on Facebook.

Watch it below and let us know what you think.