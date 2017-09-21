Black Stone Cherry unleash filthy cover of Albert King's Born Under A Bad Sign

Kentucky rockers Black Stone Cherry have released their cover of Albert King’s Born Under A Bad Sign. It’s taken from their upcoming Black To Blues EP, which will be released by Mascot on September 29.

“We wanted to do that song because Cream did that song,” says bassist Jon Lawhon,“but we were looking for songs that were ‘obscure,’ but not so obscure that people hadn’t maybe heard them before and have some familiarity with it. It was tough to pick some stuff; I’ll be honest with you. And too, we had to think about the arrangement; how could we alter the riff a bit and make it ours. So, it was a deep process!”

Black To Blues pays tribute to the electric blues revival of the 1960s, when bluesmen like King found a new audience. Born Under A Bad Sign was released in 1967, covered by Cream a year later on their Wheels of Fire album, and has since been performed by artists including Jimi Hendrix, Blue Cheer, Paul Butterfield, Paul Rodgers and Pat Travers.

“The blues is such honest music,” says Black Stone Cherry singer Chris Robertson. “When you hear it, it’s like ‘I’m down on my luck, and, damn, that guy gets just how I feel.’ I hope by sharing this music we have the beautiful opportunity to expose a new generation to the blues.”

Black To Blues also features tracks by Muddy Waters, Freddie King and Willie Dixon. It’s available to pre-order now.

Black To Blues Tracklist

Built For Comfort Champagne & Reefer Palace Of The King Hoochie Coochie Man Born Under A Bad Sign I Want To Be Loved

