Benoit David Leaves Mystery

Former Yes signer Benoit David has left Mystery after 15 years at the helm, the Canadian band have confirmed.

Benoit, who joined the prog veterans in 199. and appeared on three albums, made the decision to leave before they completed touring duties in support of 2012’s The World Is A Game. He’s been replaced by Jean Pagaeu, who officially joined the band last week.

Mystery mainman Michel St-Pere reports: “It’s not been easy for us to say goodbye to Benoit. As we were preparing for our first European shows he discussed his desire to take a break from music for a while. He fulfilled his commitment to do all shows up until June. We took the summer off, then Benoit announced he was leaving.”

St-Pere describes the hunt for a replacement as “no easy quest” and notes: “As things seemed to speed up for Mystery we had to slow down, take a pause and see where we were going.”

But he believes they’re back on track with Pageaue’s appointment. “Jean, from Quebec, became an official Mysteron on March 9 and is now preparing for live performances and a new studio album,” says the multi-instrumentalist. “He is a great singer and we’re very excited to be making new music together.”