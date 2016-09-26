What happened when Nergal went to India

Behemoth frontman Adam ‘Nergal’ Darski described a trip to the Indian city of Varanasi as an enlightening experience.

The Polish blackened death metallers headlined the Deccan Rock festival in Hyderabad on September 24, which afforded the frontman a whistle-stop visit to the northern city, which is located on the banks of the Ganges river and regarded as the country’s spiritual capital.

On his official Facebook page, Nergal writes: “Someone asked me why Varanasi? Because it always feels liberating to get out of your safe European comfort zone to experience all of this in its mighty unpredictable nature. It feels kinda enlightening to see where we are all coming from as Varanasi must be one of the most ancient cities in the world; a place that Buddha made divine with his footprints. It’s mystical and spiritual and you can feel it.

“There is a way to start enjoying it massively if you only stop using your brain too much for analysing and comparing. India is one of a kind! And It feels good just to be in this situation to truly experience the unknown and learn from it. It’s been two hyper-intense days where billions of impulses were feeding on my senses permanently. The taste, the smell, the sound, the touch – it’s been a lot to handle for my brain but I am happy and fulfilled. Two days in Varanasi is an ultimate dose of Indian culture in the most traditional way. Namaste!”

During his visit, Nergal took many photographs during his visit. Check out this sample below.

