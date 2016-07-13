The Beatles are on the cover of the new Classic Rock, out now

Marking the 50th anniversary of Revolver, this issue we’re looking at the albums and artists that changed rock music forever.

FEATURES

The Beatles

How the Fab Four recorded their landmark album Revolver in 1966 - and changed everything

20 Albums That Changed The World

From Hendrix to Dylan, The Byrds to Blue Cheer, Metallica to King Crimson, Talking Heads to Tyrannosaurus Rex… the albums that Put The Soul In Rock ‘n’ Roll, Defined Rock, Put Prog On The Map, Took Thrash To The Masses, Built An Empire and more…

Pirate Radio

Music, murder, mayhem and more. How illegal radio stations ruled the airwaves in the mid-60s, sparking a rock ‘n’ roll revolution.

Chris Robinson Band

The former Black Crowes singer and his band’s “ultimate goal is to have something that somehow lives up to all the great music we love.”

Jeff Beck

Many of the most celebrated and respected musicians around consider him the greatest guitarist alive. We sit down to discuss music, hot rods, 9⁄ 11 and, guess what, playing guitar…

Simple Minds

How a band in crisis recorded New Gold Dream and the dream of huge success became a reality

Rival Sons

In this month’s Record Shop Challenge, the Rivals rifle through racks of vinyl in Berlin and pull out some fantastic plastic.

What’s on your free CD

Supercharged

15 tracks of high-speed rock ‘n’ roll, featuring Gov’t Mule, Rival Sons, Joe Bonamassa, The Dead Daisies, Walter Trout and more…

REGULAR FEATURES

The Dirt

The Classic Rock Roll of Honour heads to Tokyo, Page and Plant hear ‘stolen’ Stairway claim thrown out, why Roger Daltrey says he “would have welcomed” death, welcome back Foghat, Rooney and Punky Meadows, say hello to Wo Fat and Kaleo, say goodbye to Henry McCullough, Dave Swarbrick, Bill Ham…

Raw Power

A stunning double-neck acoustic guitar inspired by Richie Sambora

Six Things You Need To Know About… Big Big Train

They’re a “hobbit-free zone” apparently

The Stories Behind The Songs - Thin Lizzy

The making of Dancing In The Moonlight (It’s Caught Me In Its Spotlight), chocolate stains on pants included.

Q&A - Red Hot Chili Peppers

‘Antwan The Swan’ on Rick Rubin, David Bowie and skiing accidents

Reviews

New albums from Steven Tyler, Purple, Walter Trout, Tony Wright, Foghat, Good Charlotte, Heart, The Monkees… Reissues from Ramones, Peter Gabriel, The Answer, Fleetwood Mac, Johnny Thunders… DVDs, films and books on Lemmy, Kiss, Kid Rock, Duff McKagan… Live reviews of Download, Stone Free Festival, Blackberry Smoke, Marillion, Steve Hackett…

Buyer’s Guide - AC/DC

They have some songs about rock. Some songs about roll too.

Live Previews

Must-see gigs from Blue Oyster Cult, The Dead Daisies, Walter Trout and Descendents. Plus full gig listings – find out who’s playing where and when.

Heavy Load - Lzzy Hale

Halestorm’s singer on fame, money, tears and legacy.

Read Classic Rock magazine the way you want: instantly read the articles from issue 226 of and dive into the back issues right now on TeamRock+.

Experience the interactive digital edition for your iPhone and iPad.

Get a copy of Classic Rock 226 delivered to your door or subscribe and get it every month.