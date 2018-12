We recently asked an intern to show off their supposed Photoshop skills by plonking Abbath in various moments in time. That would be fun, we thought. People would laugh at that, we mused. What we were given (two days after deadline) was the below. The intern has since been fired and banned from ever touching a computer again. Seriously, we’re that powerful. And they are THAT bad. Look…

The Inauguration Of Barack Obama

England Winning The 1966 World Cup

The Sinking Of The Titanic

The Moon Landing

The Arrival Of The Royal Baby

That Infamous Oscars Selfie

