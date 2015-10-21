Back To The Future gets the metal treatment

Yes, fans of The Fast And The Furious franchise, you read that correctly.

Back To The Future is the greatest film ever made. And today – October 21, 2015 – is the date pint-sized protagonist Marty McFly appears in the future: a place where hoverboards, self-drying jackets and erm, colourful caps are the norm.

To celebrate Back To The Future Day, here are five face-melting versions of Alan Silvestri’s rousing film score. Take it away, nerds.

**THE DEATH METAL VERSION

**Imagine if Marvin Berry and The Starlighters played Kataclysm’s Serenity In Fire at the Enchantment Under The Sea dance. People would cack themselves inside out – largely because it was 1955 and Canadian death metal had barely had a chance to get its feet under the table.

THE FRENCH SYMPHONIC METAL VERSION

This take on the film’s main theme is given a symphonic metal gloss, thanks to guitarist Vince Benaim of French four-piece Spheric Universe Experience. We imagine the more ambitious flourishes were recorded shirtless on top of Mont Blanc.

THE EURO METAL VERSION WITH THE FANCIEST OF VIDEOS

Simply billed as Back To The Future Metal, what’s not to like? Italian guitarist Mark The Hammer has gone the extra mile by adding his band – himself, duplicated four times via green screen – onto the flame-streaked Hill and Main Street, where Marty McFly escapes from 1955. Hang around and you’ll see an a cappella version too, if you like that kind of thing.

THE SHRED VERSION WHICH WILL GET YOU KICKED OUT OF A GUITAR SHOP

Guitarist Adrian Phoenix and drummer Sergio Ramos give Alan Silvestri’s 1985 film soundtrack a sheen worthy of Yngwie J. Malmsteen’s Rising Force. Cue much hair flicking and fretboard sweeps as the duo build towards the score’s climactic end. We’re going off topic here, but look out for the sweet Spider-Man mural behind Ramos.

THE WHOLE THING CONDENSED INTO FIVE MINUTES VERSION

Florida guitarist Eric Calderone – known to his 1.2 million YouTube subscribers as Erock – shreds his way through the entire Back To The Future soundtrack with aplomb. He’d probably have done it standing on a hoverboard, had they existed. Michael J. Fox lied to us.