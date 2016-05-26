Watch Andy Biersack pick three highlights from The Shadow Side

In this filmed interview, TeamRock sat down with Black Veil Brides frontman Andy Biersack to discuss his personal highlights from his Andy Black solo debut The Shadow Side.

In addition to the stories behind the songs Homecoming King and lead single We Don’t Have To Dance, Biersack reveals that the song Beautiful Pain was inspired by the sudden loss of guitar tech Chris Holley, who passed away in his sleep on June 14, 2015.

“It was one of the songs which was an important exercise for me as a writer,” explains Andy. “He passed away almost a year ago and it was right before I started production on this record. I was in a very dark space, missing my friend. Losing someone so young, it was a way of talking about my friend and the great things that I felt about him. It’s not about how everything is so miserable, but rather celebrate the life of your friend. To be able to sing it every night and have him with me on stage, in a way, is wonderful.”

Andy Black’s album The Shadow Side is out now via Universal/Island.

