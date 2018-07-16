Amazon Prime Day: The best deals on headphones

Every music fan needs a good pair of headphones, and this Prime Day, Amazon have got massive deals on some of the market's best. Starting at 12pm GMT on July 16, Amazon are slashing prices on a number of products for 36 hours – ending at midnight on Tuesday. Some deals will be lightning deals (only lasting a short period of time) but some will continue throughout the sale.

To take part in Prime Day, you will need an Amazon Prime account. It costs £7.99 a month but you can sign up to a 30-day free trial right now to take advantage of all the deals and discounts across Amazon over the next two days.

Sennheiser HD 4.50 Headphones: was £179.99 now £89.99 The HD 4.50 BTNCs are much cheaper than noise-cancelling headphones from other brands – especially with this Prime Day saving applied – while Sennhesier's NoiseGuard tech proves almost as effective. Throw in a travel-friendly design and these wireless Bluetooth headphones are hard to argue with.View Deal

Jabra Move Wireless Headphones: was £68.00 now £34.99 Jabra's bet on this set of wireless headphones with an exciting design and strong performance for a killer price comes through big time. The Move Wireless are an excellent budget option for couch potatoes and fitness buffs alike.View Deal

Jaybird Freedom Wireless Headphones: was £75.65 now £39.99 These teeny weeny headphones make them perfect for sport, running and fitness – which is what they were designed for – but also for standard use. Their small stature also allows them to be worn under helmets, and offers greater comfort while wearing. View Deal

B&O PLAY by Bang & Olufsen Wireless Headphones: was £248.50 now £175.00 The Beoplay E8 is a tiny yet impressive piece of audio tech. The touch controls are responsive, and we just can’t get over how gorgeous these things look. Yes, you’re going to be paying a higher price, but for this kind of premium finish and audio quality, it almost seems worth it. Also available in charcoal sand.View Deal

Bose QuietComfort 25 Acoustic Wired Headphones: was £214.04 now £129.95 If you can swing the price – which is significantly reduced thanks to Prime Day – you'll be treated to a deluxe set of headphones that delivers an unparalleled audio experience that's well worth the price of admission.View Deal

B&O PLAY by Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H4 Wireless Headphones: was £208.99 now £114 The new BeoPlay H4 headphones are the brand’s entry-level over-ear options. Although still moderately pricey, the ‘cans appear to have brought the same quality of the rest of the BeoPlay lineup to a much lower price point without succumbing to too many compromises. View Deal

Sony MDR-EX650AP Earphone: was £54.15 now £25.00 The brass housing in these earphones apparently helps to reduce vibrations and as such increases the musical purity. Comes with a new angled earbud design and smartphone microphone and controls.View Deal

Jabra Elite 65e ANC Wireless Headphones: was £173.28 now 109.99 The Jabra Elite 65e are a solid pair of noise cancelling earbuds that sound good, are built well and are comfortable. They come with "professional grade active noise cancellation" and are apparently tailored for wireless calls and business use. Also canny for listening to music through. View Deal

Amazon are also offering its Prime members four months of Prime Music for just 99p! That's a huge discount as Amazon Music Unlimited streaming is usually £9.99 a month, or £7.99 a month for Amazon Prime members. Just download the app and listen to 40 million songs anywhere you go – just like Spotify and Apple Music. Of course, this also works with Alexa devices like the Echo.