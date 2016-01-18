Someone has created the ultimate AC/DC mashup

When it comes to finishing a song, AC/DC don’t fuck about.

You know, nothing fancy. They just end one song and it’s on to the next one. It’s been tried-and-tested for four decades now: a chiming power chord, a clatter of drums and you’ll often hear Brian Johnson yelling in the rumpus like he’s won at bingo in a Gateshead social club.

Phoenix radio DJ Paul Marshall noticed this too. Paul – known to listeners at Arizona’s 100.7 KSLX as Neanderpaul – decided to cut together AC/DC’s song endings on some sort of brain-melting whim.

“I thought it’d be funny to see how many times they end their songs in a similar fashion,” writes Paul on his Facebook page. “It took a long time to go through. I promise you , no song was repeated. These are all the final notes of almost every AC/DC song ever recorded. Very few songs in their history fade out – they were omitted. They know how to end a song, that’s for sure…”

That they do, Paul. That they do.

Sit still, concentrate and see how many songs you can name during this weirdly hypnotic mix – and listen out for Bon Scott making the sound of an amused duck around the one minute 46 mark.