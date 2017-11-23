Abba songs in the style of black metal

Black metal satirists Woods Of Trees have taken on the challenge of adding a dollop of corpsepaint to Abba.

You might know Woods Of Trees from their black metal cover of All I Want For Christmas Is You and their performance of black metal in the desert, but now they have taken aim at the Swedish pop behemoths of Agnetha, Björn, Benny and Anni-Frid in the below video.

Reworking some of the biggest pop songs of all time, the likes of Mamma Mia, Gimme Gimme Gimme and Dancing Queen are updated to include Satan and all things kvlt. It probably won’t win Eurovision or lead to one of the world’s most successful musicals, but it’s a lovely dose of frostbitten europop.

Listen to Ville Valo cover Abba on the new MGT album

What if pop songs were metal songs?