9 Classic Album Sleeves Inspired By Pokemon GO

Pokémon GO is setting the world on fire. Only two days after the app’s release it had been installed on 5.16% of all Android devices in the US. To give you some context, that’s more installs on US Android devices than Tinder.

What we’re talking about here is a real phenomenon and one that has been a part of geek culture since the ‘90s. Seeing as we’re already playing the hell out it, we thought we’d check out how our favourite Pokémon could fit onto some classic album sleeves…

Korn – Follow The Leader

When Squirtle first met Ash Ketchum he wasn’t down with playing Follow The Leader. After a few battles he soon realised the he’d Got The Life and had lucked out.

Ghost – Opus Eponymous

There comes a point in every Gastly’s life where you take that leap and evolve into Ghostly. Then it’s only a step away to replace Papa Emeritus and perform a dank fainting Ritual.

Prodigy – The Fat Of The Land

Krabby might have been confused to find himself on an album about Firestarters, but his Metal Claw move never fails.

Lamb Of God – Ashes Of The Wake

When Ho-Oh heard someone had been Laid To Rest, he set about using Sacred Fire and brought them back to life.

Deftones – White Pony

Rapidash might be more used to the grasslands instead of Chino and crew’s grey landscape; you know what though, sometimes it’s worth a Change.

The Beatles – Abbey Road

John and Paul and George and Ringo? How about Totodile, Pikachu, Piplup and Munchlax! Okay, conceivably it’d never last long as Piplup would run off with Pikachu and start yelling bollocks into a traffic cone in the name of performance ‘art.’

Kvelertak – Kvelertak

Who’s that on the cover? Who knows? WHO knows. WHO. This is a Noctowl joke.

Led Zeppelin – Led Zeppelin

We all know Magikarp can’t do anything on land, and Splash achieves the square root of sod-all, but his Flail will mess you up quicker than Bieber in a Slipknot circle pit… Promise.

Metallica – Metallica

Acillatem. That’s Metallica backwards, just like Ekans is Snake backwards – HOW VERY CLEVER! With this new and improved album sleeve, you can listen to the delights of Enter Sssandman, My Friend Of Hissery and The Wriggle Within. Apologies for any puns harmed.

As the current Pokedex cites 720 Pokémon, there are hundreds more album covers we could have made, but frankly we’re too busy walking aimlessly around London trying to catch a Jynx. So why not send us your creations on Twitter using the hashtag #Pokemetal? Gotta Photoshop ‘em all!

The Top 10 Best Metal Pokemon Covers