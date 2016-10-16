11 drummers who look like they've remembered a sad film

When it comes to playing live, a band are only as good as their drummer. After all, they’re the backbone of the band. The engine room. The human metronome. The heartbeat. As such, their focus must be total and steadfast.

But judging by these shots, these world class drummers have allowed the memory of a sad film to creep into their mind during a difficult fill, a flam or even a ghost note. That’s not to say it’s affected their playing, but it makes you think – which film could have struck a nerve with these 11 drummers?

The Winery Dogs’ Mike Portnoy: the ending of Stand By Me

Mike Portnoy (Image: © Arun Nevader/WireImage)

Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith: the bit with the bees in My Girl

Chad Smith (Image: © Kevin Winter/WireImage)

Anthrax’s Charlie Benante: Marley and Me. Fuck’s sake

Charlie Benante (Image: © Harmony Gerber/Getty)

Phil Collins: Bette Midler’s performance of The Wind Beneath My Wings in Beaches. Absolute floodgates

Phil Collins (Image: © Kevin Winter/Getty)

Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins: the beginning of Up

Taylor Hawkins (Image: © Scott Dudelson/Getty)

Mastodon’s Brann Dailor: probably the end of the original Planet Of The Apes

Brann Dailor (Image: © Miikka Skaffari/FilmMagic)

Nickelback’s Daniel Adair: the ‘You had me at hello’ scene from Jerry Maguire

Daniel Adair (Image: © Paul Warner/WireImage)

Avenged Sevenfold’s Brooks Wackerman: Sleepless In Seattle

Brooks Wackerman (Image: © Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Steel Panther’s Stix Zadinia: definitely the bit where the old couple hold hands in Titanic

Stix Zadinia (Image: © Simone Joyner/Redferns via Getty)

Lars Ulrich: That bit in Toy Story 3. Fuuuuuck

Lars Ulrich (Image: © Kevin Mazur/Getty)

Tool’s Danny Carey: Bambi. All of it

Danny Carey (Image: © Robert Knight Archive/Redferns)

