11 drummers who look like they've remembered a sad film

When it comes to playing live, a band are only as good as their drummer. After all, they’re the backbone of the band. The engine room. The human metronome. The heartbeat. As such, their focus must be total and steadfast.
But judging by these shots, these world class drummers have allowed the memory of a sad film to creep into their mind during a difficult fill, a flam or even a ghost note. That’s not to say it’s affected their playing, but it makes you think – which film could have struck a nerve with these 11 drummers?
The Winery Dogs’ Mike Portnoy: the ending of Stand By Me
Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith: the bit with the bees in My Girl
Anthrax’s Charlie Benante: Marley and Me. Fuck’s sake
- The stories behind every Foo Fighters video
- 21 guitarists who look scared out of their mind
- The 10 greatest Tool memes
- 13 Bassists Who Look Like They've Left The Oven On
Phil Collins: Bette Midler’s performance of The Wind Beneath My Wings in Beaches. Absolute floodgates
Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins: the beginning of Up
Mastodon’s Brann Dailor: probably the end of the original Planet Of The Apes
Nickelback’s Daniel Adair: the ‘You had me at hello’ scene from Jerry Maguire
Avenged Sevenfold’s Brooks Wackerman: Sleepless In Seattle
Steel Panther’s Stix Zadinia: definitely the bit where the old couple hold hands in Titanic
Lars Ulrich: That bit in Toy Story 3. Fuuuuuck
Tool’s Danny Carey: Bambi. All of it