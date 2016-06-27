21 guitarists who look scared out of their mind

Famous guitarists spend their days lying around in opulent hotels, picking at plates of the finest food and probably have someone carry them over muddy puddles.

But, as these photographs show, there’ll be a brief moment when they’re distracted from the chants of their thousands of adoring fans. Sure, they’re peeling off a legendary solo without thinking about it – but that’s when their fears begin to creep in and ruin the moment.

It got us thinking… what could this lot be possibly scared of?

Billy Corgan, Smashing Pumpkins: the sound of a broken music box coming from the attic

(Image: © Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

Brent Hinds, Mastodon: being mauled by an agitated leviathan

(Image: © Stephen J. Cohen/Getty)

The late, great B.B. King: a documentary about clowns

James Hetfield, Metallica: forgetting the opening riff to Sad But True

(Image: © Christopher Polk/Getty)

Josh Homme, Queens Of The Stone Age: the thought of a naked Nick Oliveri pushing himself against a plate glass window

(Image: © Didier Messens/Redferns via Getty)

Herman Li, DragonForce: a festival performance on a blustery day

(Image: © Gary Miller/FilmMagic)

Dave Mustaine, Megadeth: a falling shelf

(Image: © John Shearer/WireImage)

Scott Ian, Anthrax: being trapped in a shopping mall surrounded by zombies

(Image: © Neil Lupin/Redferns)

Paul Gilbert: a world without guitar solos

(Image: © C Brandon/Redferns)

Yngwie J. Malmsteen: a world without chunky gold bracelets

(Image: © Christie Goodwin/Redferns via Getty)

Kerry King, Slayer: God’s unconditional love

(Image: © Getty)

Steve Vai: the thought that someone, somewhere is shredding on a four-necked guitar

(Image: © Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage)

Simon Neil, Biffy Clyro: the idea that Scotland may never qualify for another major football tournament again

(Image: © Simone Joyner/Getty Images)

Jack Barakat, All Time Low: things in the distance

(Image: © Chiaki Nozu/Getty)

Alex Lifeson, Rush: someone shining a torch under their chin and shouting ‘boo’

(Image: © Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

Daron Malakian: who knows?

(Image: © Ethan Miller/Getty)

Tom Morello, Prophets Of Rage: four years of Donald Trump

(Image: © Don Arnold/WireImage)

Ian D’Sa, Billy Talent: running out of hair products on tour

(Image: © Greetsia Tent/WireImage)

Lzzy Hale, Halestorm: seven plectrums, all in a row

(Image: © Chelsea Lauren/WireImage)

Mark Tremonti: the word ‘moist’

(Image: © Roberto Serra - Iguana Press/Getty)

John Frusciante: having to play another song about California