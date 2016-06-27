21 guitarists who look scared out of their mind

Famous guitarists spend their days lying around in opulent hotels, picking at plates of the finest food and probably have someone carry them over muddy puddles.
But, as these photographs show, there’ll be a brief moment when they’re distracted from the chants of their thousands of adoring fans. Sure, they’re peeling off a legendary solo without thinking about it – but that’s when their fears begin to creep in and ruin the moment.
It got us thinking… what could this lot be possibly scared of?
Billy Corgan, Smashing Pumpkins: the sound of a broken music box coming from the attic
Brent Hinds, Mastodon: being mauled by an agitated leviathan
The late, great B.B. King: a documentary about clowns
James Hetfield, Metallica: forgetting the opening riff to Sad But True
Josh Homme, Queens Of The Stone Age: the thought of a naked Nick Oliveri pushing himself against a plate glass window
Herman Li, DragonForce: a festival performance on a blustery day
Dave Mustaine, Megadeth: a falling shelf
Scott Ian, Anthrax: being trapped in a shopping mall surrounded by zombies
Paul Gilbert: a world without guitar solos
Yngwie J. Malmsteen: a world without chunky gold bracelets
Kerry King, Slayer: God’s unconditional love
Steve Vai: the thought that someone, somewhere is shredding on a four-necked guitar
Simon Neil, Biffy Clyro: the idea that Scotland may never qualify for another major football tournament again
Jack Barakat, All Time Low: things in the distance
Alex Lifeson, Rush: someone shining a torch under their chin and shouting ‘boo’
Daron Malakian: who knows?
Tom Morello, Prophets Of Rage: four years of Donald Trump
Ian D’Sa, Billy Talent: running out of hair products on tour
Lzzy Hale, Halestorm: seven plectrums, all in a row
Mark Tremonti: the word ‘moist’
John Frusciante: having to play another song about California