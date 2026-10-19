Watch Bring Me The Horizon's Oli Sykes and Spiritbox's Courtney LaPlante perform collaboration If The Sun Burns Out Tonight at Valorant Champions Grand Finals opening ceremony in Shanghai

Bring Me The Horizon's Oli Sykes and Spiritbox vocalist Courtney LaPlante appeared onstage together last night, October 18, to perform their collaborative track If The Sun Burns Out Tonight at the Valorant Champions Grand Finals opening ceremony in Shanghai.

Written and produced by American EDM DJ / composer Grabbitz, aka Nicholas Chiari, the collaboration was released on streaming platforms last month, and serves as the theme for this year’s Valorant Champions Tour, an annual esports tournament where teams compete on 2020 first-person shooter videogame Valorant.

When news of the song was announced, Oli Sykes said, "I’ve always been drawn to projects that blur the lines between storytelling and music, so working with Riot Games, alongside Grabbitz and Courtney, and becoming part of the Valorant world felt like a really natural fit."

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LaPlante added: "Oli has given me the opportunity to perform live with BMTH many times over the years, and we’re finally debuting something we worked on together. Grabbitz produced such a great atmosphere and a song tailored to all three of our voices, and Oli went in right away and made it a true collaboration."

For the song's debut live performance, the staging was inspired by a classic light verses darkness battle, with Sykes, clad in black, backed up by dancers in black outfits, while LaPlante wore an all-white outfit, backed by performers clad in white.

Watch the performance below.

2026 VCT Champions Opening Ceremony ft. Grabbitz, Oli Sykes, Courtney LaPlante, keshi, & Nana Ouyang - YouTube Watch On

For those wondering, LOUD beat Team Vitality 3-1 in the Valorant Champions 2026 final, which reached 1.49 million Peak Viewers. LOUD collected $1 million in prize money, while in-game leader Roberto Lobos was the tournament's MVP.

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Bring Me The Horizon will return to the stage next summer, while Spiritbox are set to play Australia in December.