Watch Bring Me The Horizon's Oli Sykes and Spiritbox's Courtney LaPlante perform collaboration If The Sun Burns Out Tonight at Valorant Champions Grand Finals opening ceremony in Shanghai
Bring Me The Horizon and Spiritbox stars team up onstage in China
Bring Me The Horizon's Oli Sykes and Spiritbox vocalist Courtney LaPlante appeared onstage together last night, October 18, to perform their collaborative track If The Sun Burns Out Tonight at the Valorant Champions Grand Finals opening ceremony in Shanghai.
Written and produced by American EDM DJ / composer Grabbitz, aka Nicholas Chiari, the collaboration was released on streaming platforms last month, and serves as the theme for this year’s Valorant Champions Tour, an annual esports tournament where teams compete on 2020 first-person shooter videogame Valorant.
When news of the song was announced, Oli Sykes said, "I’ve always been drawn to projects that blur the lines between storytelling and music, so working with Riot Games, alongside Grabbitz and Courtney, and becoming part of the Valorant world felt like a really natural fit."
LaPlante added: "Oli has given me the opportunity to perform live with BMTH many times over the years, and we’re finally debuting something we worked on together. Grabbitz produced such a great atmosphere and a song tailored to all three of our voices, and Oli went in right away and made it a true collaboration."
For the song's debut live performance, the staging was inspired by a classic light verses darkness battle, with Sykes, clad in black, backed up by dancers in black outfits, while LaPlante wore an all-white outfit, backed by performers clad in white.
Watch the performance below.
For those wondering, LOUD beat Team Vitality 3-1 in the Valorant Champions 2026 final, which reached 1.49 million Peak Viewers. LOUD collected $1 million in prize money, while in-game leader Roberto Lobos was the tournament's MVP.
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Bring Me The Horizon will return to the stage next summer, while Spiritbox are set to play Australia in December.
A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Born in the North of Ireland, Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.
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