"We had a lot of fun revisiting these songs and hope you enjoy. Listen LOUD." Trent Reznor reveals details of the forthcoming Nine Inch Noize album, coming later this week

Nine Inch Nails leader Trent Reznor has revealed details of the forthcoming Nine Inch Noize album, which is set for release on Friday, April 17.

The 12-track collection, a collaboration between Nine Inch Nails and Boys Noize (aka Alexander Ridha), will feature nine reworkings of NIN songs, plus new interpretations of Parasite by How to Destroy Angels and Soft Cell’s Memorabilia.

Nine Inch Noize made their full live debut at Coachella festival on April 11, but Reznor's band and the Berlin-based producer have previously been playing mini-sets together every night on NIN's Peel It Back tour.

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Speaking about the forthcoming release, Reznor says: "The creative fulfillment of working on the Challengers and Tron scores with Boys Noize led me to think that including him in the Peel It Back tour could be an interesting way to express NIN in more purely electronic terms live - a concept I've wanted to explore for some time. The result was so much fun for us we felt it was worth expanding and formalizing in some way.

"On a whim," he continues, "I mentioned it would be cool to play a whole set as Nine Inch Noize in the Sahara tent at Coachella. Careful what you wish for… the next thing I knew we were designing a whole new show to present in the way it deserved.



"We recorded this album all over the place," he reveals, "some of it's live, some in studios, hotels, planes, etc. We had a lot of fun revisiting these songs and hope you enjoy. Listen LOUD."



For those hoping that there might also be a forthcoming announcement of an official Nine Inch Noize tour, bad news.

"There's no surprise tour announcement - this Saturday is it," Reznor confirms. "I'm taking Sunday off and excited to be working on new Nine Inch Nails' music Monday - I'll see you when I come up for air."

Nine Inch Noize - Heresy - Live at Coachella 2026 - YouTube Watch On

The track listing for Nine Inch Nails - Nine Inch Noize is:

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1. Intro (Nine Inch Noize Version)

2. Vessel (Nine Inch Noize Version)

3. She's Gone Away (Nine Inch Noize Version)

4. Heresy (Nine Inch Noize Version)

5. Parasite (Nine Inch Noize Version)

6. Copy Of A (Nine Inch Noize Version)

7. Me I'm Not (Nine Inch Noize Version)

8. Closer (Nine Inch Noize Version)

9. The Warning (Nine Inch Noize Version)

10. Memorabilia (Nine Inch Noize Version)

11. Came Back Haunted (Nine Inch Noize Version)

12. As Alive As You Need Me To Be (Nine Inch Noize Version)