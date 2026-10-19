"Such claims are not made with our blessing." Sleep Token break silence to release statement condemning other bands claiming to be affiliated with them
Masked metal megaweights Sleep Token distance themselves from any other artists claiming to be connected to their world
Sleep Token have released a rare statement seemingly condemning other bands and artists claiming to be affiliated with the mysterious masked metallers. Following a year of inactivity - the band's last live show was at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on October 11, 2025, and they haven't released any new music since last year's blockbusting Even In Arcadia - Vessel and pals have emerged to distance themselves from anyone using the Sleep Token name to get themselves a cheeky bit of extra hype.
"A word, for the sake of clarity," the statement begins. "Sleep Token has no affiliation with any outside musical project that invokes this name, nor with anyone who uses it to promote one.
"Such claims are not made with our blessing and are not endorsed by Sleep Token," it continues. "What is ours is here, and here alone."
It is unclear who the statement is aimed at, though many Sleep Token fans are claiming it could be in relation to Arcus, another mysterious music project that emerged last month via a teaser video posted on Youtube.
Fan threads on Reddit from the time of the video appearing online allege that Arcus had described itself as a project "from the co-creator of Sleep Token", though as of today (Monday October 19), Arcus' social media bios have no mention of any connection to Vessel's band.
Regardless, Sleep Token must have felt strongly about being mentioned by other artists in this fashion to have released a statement at all, as 2026 has been all but silent for them otherwise. Even In Arcadia broke records upon release, landing atop album charts around the world and confirming Sleep Token as the most significant heavy band of their generation. As of now, their future plans remain unknown.
Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox!
Merlin was promoted to Executive Editor of Louder in early 2022, following over ten years working at Metal Hammer. While there, he served as Online Editor and Deputy Editor, before being promoted to Editor in 2016. Before joining Metal Hammer, Merlin worked as Associate Editor at Terrorizer Magazine and has written for Classic Rock, Rock Sound, eFestivals and others. Across his career he has interviewed legends including Ozzy Osbourne, Lemmy, Metallica, Iron Maiden (including getting a trip on Ed Force One courtesy of Bruce Dickinson), Guns N' Roses, KISS, Slipknot, System Of A Down and Meat Loaf. He has also presented and produced the Metal Hammer Podcast, presented the Metal Hammer Radio Show and is probably responsible for 90% of all nu metal-related content making it onto the site.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.