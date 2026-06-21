"Slip & Destroy." Metallica's Kirk Hammett sees the funny side after falling offstage during Dublin show

Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett slipped on stage and fell into the crowd during a performance in Dublin, Ireland, this weekend.
The thrash icons were performing at the Aviva Stadium on Friday (June 19), watched by around 40,000 fervent fans.
The 63-year-old lost his footing as the band launched into their classic hit Seek & Destroy and he took a tumble into the audience.
Hammett seemed to suffer no ill effects and only missed a few notes of the song before being helped back to the stage and continuing the performance.
Confirmation that he was not seriously hurt came a few hours later when he shared video of him falling as a story on Instagram, titled "Slip & Destroy".
Metallica have a few dates left on their European tour, with shows in Scotland, Wales and England to come before they take a break ahead of their epic 24-date residency at the Las Vegas Sphere.
Metallica 2026/2027 live dates
Jun 25: Glasgow Hampden Park, UK
Jun 28: Cardiff Principality Stadium, UK
Jul 03: London Stadium, UK
Jul 05: London Stadium, UK
Oct 01: Las Vegas Sphere, NV
Oct 03: Las Vegas Sphere, NV
Oct 08: Las Vegas Sphere, NV
Oct 10: Las Vegas Sphere, NV
Oct 15: Las Vegas Sphere, NV
Oct 17: Las Vegas Sphere, NV
Oct 22: Las Vegas Sphere, NV
Oct 24: Las Vegas Sphere, NV
Oct 29: Las Vegas Sphere, NV
Oct 31: Las Vegas Sphere, NV
Nov 05: Las Vegas Sphere, NV
Nov 07: Las Vegas Sphere, NV
Jan 28: Las Vegas Sphere, NV
Jan 30: Las Vegas Sphere, NV
Feb 04: Las Vegas Sphere, NV
Feb 06: Las Vegas Sphere, NV
Feb 18: Las Vegas Sphere, NV
Feb 20: Las Vegas Sphere, NV
Feb 25: Las Vegas Sphere, NV
Feb 27: Las Vegas Sphere, NV
Mar 04: Las Vegas Sphere, NV
Mar 06: Las Vegas Sphere, NV
Mar 11: Las Vegas Sphere, NV
Mar 13: Las Vegas Sphere, NV
The latest news, features and interviews direct to your inbox, from the global home of alternative music.
Stef wrote close to 5,000 stories during his time as assistant online news editor and later as online news editor between 2014-2016. An accomplished reporter and journalist, Stef has written extensively for a number of UK newspapers and also played bass with UK rock favourites Logan. His favourite bands are Pixies and Clap Your Hands Say Yeah. Stef left the world of rock'n'roll news behind when he moved to his beloved Canada in 2016, but he started on his next 5000 stories in 2022.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.