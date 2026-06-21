"Slip & Destroy." Metallica's Kirk Hammett sees the funny side after falling offstage during Dublin show

Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett slipped on stage and fell into the crowd during a performance in Dublin, Ireland, this weekend.

The thrash icons were performing at the Aviva Stadium on Friday (June 19), watched by around 40,000 fervent fans.

The 63-year-old lost his footing as the band launched into their classic hit Seek & Destroy and he took a tumble into the audience.

Latest Videos From Louder Watch full video here:

Hammett seemed to suffer no ill effects and only missed a few notes of the song before being helped back to the stage and continuing the performance.

Confirmation that he was not seriously hurt came a few hours later when he shared video of him falling as a story on Instagram, titled "Slip & Destroy".

Metallica have a few dates left on their European tour, with shows in Scotland, Wales and England to come before they take a break ahead of their epic 24-date residency at the Las Vegas Sphere.

Kirk Hammett falls on stage during Seek and Destroy - Dublin June 20 2026 🤯 #KirkHammett #Metallica - YouTube Watch On

Kirk falls of stage Metallica live in Dublin 2026 #metallica #shorts - YouTube Watch On

(Image credit: Kirk Hammett - Instagram)

Jun 25: Glasgow Hampden Park, UK

Jun 28: Cardiff Principality Stadium, UK

Jul 03: London Stadium, UK

Jul 05: London Stadium, UK

Oct 01: Las Vegas Sphere, NV

Oct 03: Las Vegas Sphere, NV

Oct 08: Las Vegas Sphere, NV

Oct 10: Las Vegas Sphere, NV

Oct 15: Las Vegas Sphere, NV

Oct 17: Las Vegas Sphere, NV

Oct 22: Las Vegas Sphere, NV

Oct 24: Las Vegas Sphere, NV

Oct 29: Las Vegas Sphere, NV

Oct 31: Las Vegas Sphere, NV

Nov 05: Las Vegas Sphere, NV

Nov 07: Las Vegas Sphere, NV

Jan 28: Las Vegas Sphere, NV

Jan 30: Las Vegas Sphere, NV

Feb 04: Las Vegas Sphere, NV

Feb 06: Las Vegas Sphere, NV

Feb 18: Las Vegas Sphere, NV

Feb 20: Las Vegas Sphere, NV

Feb 25: Las Vegas Sphere, NV

Feb 27: Las Vegas Sphere, NV

Mar 04: Las Vegas Sphere, NV

Mar 06: Las Vegas Sphere, NV

Mar 11: Las Vegas Sphere, NV

Mar 13: Las Vegas Sphere, NV