"We need this, perhaps more than ever, and we suspect we are not alone." Hugely influential post-metal pioneers Neurosis return with stunning new album and an underground metal legend as their new frontman

Post-metal pioneers Neurosis have returned, with the surprise release today, March 20, of a new album An Undying Love For A Burning World.

The band have been dormant since 2022, when their former frontman, vocalist/guitarist Scott Kelly, admitted to the "emotional, financial, verbal and physical abuse" of his wife and younger children. Neurosis responded with a lengthy statement expressing their “disgust and disappointment” at their former bandmate’s behaviour, revealing that had actually Kelly left the band in 2019.

The new-look Neurosis are joined by former Isis vocalist guitarist Aaron Turner, who also plays with Old Man Gloom and SUMAC.

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In a statement discussing their unanticipated return, the band say:



"We need this, perhaps more than ever, and we suspect we are not alone. The trials and tribulations in our personal lives and as a band, combined with simply trying to navigate the insanity of our society, with the stress, anxiety, and isolation that come with it can be excruciating. Add to that the existential confusion and sorrow of the climate crisis and the sixth mass extinction.

"It is enough to cause you to completely lose your mind if you can’t find release or catharsis. This strange emotionally charged music has always been our method of trying to survive this and this is what we’ve always been singing about. When you have spent a lifetime engaged with these energies and utilizing this form of expression to purge and purify, it feels detrimental to our well-being to let it sit idle and neglected. This was now or never."

Speaking of Aaron's Turner's role in their resurrection, the band add, "He came straight out of the gate contributing, writing and presenting ideas. His energy matches ours perfectly. It’s as if he was always meant to be there."

Turner adds, “From the moment I first heard Neurosis over 30 years ago, I felt this was the music my heart and mind had been seeking but not yet heard. Now after many years traveling along various musical paths of my own, the singular sound and spirit embodied by Neurosis continues to speak to the depths of my being. It is an honor and a true pleasure to have been welcomed so warmly into a band that not only shaped my perspective on the limitless possibilities of music – but has lived and exemplified the necessity of upholding creative integrity and camaraderie above all else."



Physical copies of An Undying Love For A Burning World can be pre-ordered here.