“When you’ve got the helicopter, the yacht, the private jet, what do you do? ‘I’ll go into space and pretend it’s for research!’” Ian Anderson wonders if he should have sent a flute into the cosmos, and regrets William Shatner went there too
Jethro Tull leader on the true value of space travel, which he doubts is Elon Musk’s reason for funding it – and why he wishes the Star Trek star had never gone up either
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In 2021 Jethro Tull reissued 1970 album Benefit, leading Ian Anderson to reflect on one of its songs and its connection to space exploration. That, in turn, had him discussing the true value of travelling beyond the Earth.
“The song that springs to mind is For Michael Collins, Jeffrey And Me, which is about the commander of the Apollo missions. He died recently, of course. He wasn’t the guy who got to go to the Moon, but who sat alone waiting to see if his buddies would make it back.
It always struck me as a very poignant, because of the loneliness, the responsibility and the certainty that if his two buddies didn’t make it back for whatever reason, and he had to come back alone to Earth, that there would have been people who would have hated him and accused him of abandoning them. I always imagined how it must have been for him.
Musically speaking, the song is a bit twee. But I always had a fascination with space travel... as long as it’s not Elon Musk! Wasteful, fantasy-filled... I mean, when you’ve got the helicopter and the private yacht and you’ve got, you know, the converted Boeing 787 as your private jet, then what do you do? ‘I know, I’ll have a space rocket! And I’ll go into space and pretend it’s for research!’
I’m appalled that someone I know – Bill Shatner, whose spoken-word record I played on a while ago [2018’s Shatner Claus] – fell for the invitation to go on that trip into space.
It seemed so wasteful in terms of the environment; such a futile and pointless gesture, just for publicity for the corporate body that put him briefly into space.
But again you could aim personal criticism at me, because I have in my house a flute that spent five months on the International Space Station [in 2011]. I worked out how much it cost to take that 900-gram flute into orbit and safely return it to planet Earth, and it was about $15,000.
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That amount got burned up in order to do a duet with a US astronaut, Cady Coleman, when I was in Perm in Russia on the 50th anniversary of Yuri Gagarin’s first flight [Anderson and Coleman performed a passage from Bourée]. Some of the old guard of the Russian space programme came to the show when I did it.
It seemed like a nice way to engage with that world. I suppose you’d have to drive a Porsche around for a couple of years to equal the amount of fuel burn – which is something that only occurred to me somewhat after the fact.”
Johnny is a regular contributor to Prog and Classic Rock magazines, both online and in print. Johnny is a highly experienced and versatile music writer whose tastes range from prog and hard rock to R’n’B, funk, folk and blues. He has written about music professionally for 30 years, surviving the Britpop wars at the NME in the 90s (under the hard-to-shake teenage nickname Johnny Cigarettes) before branching out to newspapers such as The Guardian and The Independent and magazines such as Uncut, Record Collector and, of course, Prog and Classic Rock.
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