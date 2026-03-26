"Eyes pop, brains explode, jaws smack hard on the venue floor." Mogwai summon a post-rock apocalypse in London's most refined concert hall by invitation of The Cure's Robert Smith

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There's a point tonight, as the chorus of Ritchie Sacramento glides into view following a sublime Cody, where you wonder if an agitated post-rock zealot, replicating that legendary (over) reaction to Bob Dylan 'going electric' in Manchester 60 years ago, might break the reverential hush inside the capital's most refined and beautiful concert hall to scream 'Judas!' at Mogwai vocalist/guitarist Stuart Braithwaite for the audacity of playing two non-instrumentals back to back.



This, sadly, does not happen. Of course it doesn't. Now thirty years into their career, Glasgow's finest are one of the most respected bands in Britain, and have earned trust and eternal admiration from their ever-expanding fanbase, which includes Robert Smith, leader of The Cure, at whose invitation they are performing tonight, on night three of the annual Teenage Cancer Trust concert series to raise funds for specialised nursing care and support for young people with cancer.



Taking the baton from long-time curator Roger Daltrey, who makes a surprise appearance onstage ahead of Mogwai's appearance to introduce some of the young people helped by the charity, Smith has assembled a stellar cast for the TCT's annual residency, with Manic Street Preachers, My Bloody Valentine, Garbage and Wolf Alice still to come this week, but tonight is a brilliant reminder that Mogwai can go toe-to-toe with anyone as a force-of-nature live band.



Ambling quietly onstage at 9:35 pm with an unassuming "We're Mogwai, from Glasgow, Scotland", Braithwaite's band ease into their evening with a tip of the hat to their earliest days, opening with Yes! I Am A Long Way From Home, the first song on their debut album, 1997's Mogwai Young Team. Its low key spoken word intro contains the phrase "music is bigger than words, and wider than pictures" - a post-rock mission statement if ever there was one - and across tonight's opening three tracks (with Hi Chaos and Friend Of The Night at slots two and three on the setlist), the band evoke everything from soaring jetfighters, to collapsing buildings, to the dawning of a new day... in this writer's head at least: everyone else here will have very different imagery in their heads, obviously.



The acoustics inside the Royal Albert Hall are famously excellent, making this a perfect setting for Mogwai. During the quietest moment, you can hear ever feathered tap on Martin Bulloch's cymbals, every rumbling bass note, every rippling, shimmering arpeggiated guitar chord with perfect clarity. Cody and Ritchie Sacramento are truly beautiful, and the fabulously-titled I'm Jim Morrision, I'm Dead builds and builds to a wonderfully intense conclusion.



Looking back on the earliest Mogwai rehearsals in his excellent 20222 memoir Spaceships Over Glasgow, Stuart Braithwaite wrote, "from day one it was absolutely imperative that we played as loud as possible. At all times. Always. Deafening." Eight minutes into tonight's epic closer, Mogwai Fear Satan, there's a reminder of just how exhilarating that timeless approach can still be, as distortion pedals are stomped upon, waves of white noise are accentuated by strobing white lights, and eyes pop, brains explode, and jaws smack hard on the venue floor.



Hardcore will never die, and on nights like this, Mogwai too seem immortal.

Mogwai at the Royal Albert Hall, London, 25.03.2026

Yes! I Am A Long Way From Home

Hi Chaos

Friend Of The Night

Cody

Ritchie Sacramento

New Paths to Helicon, Pt. 1

I'm Jim Morrision, I'm Dead

Killing All The Flies

Auto Rock

Remurdered

Lion Rumpus



May Nothing But Happiness Come Through Your Door

Mogwai Fear Satan





Mogwai - Mogwai Fear Satan - Live - Royal Albert Hall, London - Teenage Cancer Trust - 25 March 2026 - YouTube Watch On