"I lost it. I was just screaming and swinging at people. I’m not proud of it." How Red Hot Chili Peppers made the 10-million-selling masterpiece By The Way, in their own words

In the summer of 2002, Red Hot Chili Peppers scored their first ever UK number one album with By The Way. In this archive interview, conducted later that same year, Anthony Kiedis, Flea and John Frusciante look back upon one of the most challenging, but beautiful, years of their storied career.

January 2002: Red Hot Chili Peppers are in Cello Studios in Hollywood with producer Rick Rubin, two months into the recording of their eighth studio album

Flea: “The real work on By The Way started in February 2001, when we first got together in a rehearsal room to write. We spent six months straight writing and arranging every day, so that by the time we get to the studio we’re just laying the songs down. Cello is a great place to record, but sometimes recording can be exciting and beautiful, sometimes it’s just another humdrum day at work. Writing is fun, it’s boring, it’s happy, it’s miserable, it’s always different. But we’re disciplined and focused enough to go into the studio every day and work. It’s not some champagne and caviar rock star party for us.”



John Frusciante: “I started recording most of my parts for By The Way in February. I actually probably enjoy being in the studio more than being onstage, just because you can take one moment and capture it for infinity just by pressing the ‘Record’ button. That’s a wonderful powerful feeling for me.



“In the past, particularly when we were writing BloodSugarSexMagik, I’d be writing to fit into the style of what the Chili Peppers – the band that Anthony and Jack (Irons, former RHCP drummer) and Hillel (Slovak, former RHCP guitarist) and Flea created - were like, but now I don’t feel the need to make our music sound like the Chili Peppers, I don’t feel the need to fit within the blueprint laid down by the early albums. More often that not now songs come from jams, and then Flea and I have what we call a ‘face off’ where we each try to write a part that’ll be right for that song. One of us goes into the alley by the studio to write and the other stays inside and then we compare the two, and we did that on pretty much every song on the record. I’d come up with a basic framework for songs like Cabron and Venice Queen but everyone writes their own parts so there are always alterations to be made.”

Writing is fun, it’s boring, it’s happy, it’s miserable, it’s always different Flea

Flea: “There are always differences in the studio with ideas and egos and being at different places in our lives, but our ability to connect with each other gets deeper over time. We know more about ourselves, more about each other, more about music and more about accessing the spiritual content of the songs.”

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Anthony Kiedis: “When we finish the completed basic tracks, we’ll sit back in the studio and listen to them and smile at one another, knowing that all the hard work was worthwhile.”

February 2002: Anthony Kiedis takes up residence at the Chateau Marmont on LA’s Sunset Boulevard to record vocals for the album. On March 18 he'll take a night off to induct Talking Heads into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.

Anthony: “The Chateau Marmont is probably the most beautiful, soulful building in all of Hollywood. There’s a good spirit in that building, and they treat us nice there. I had lived at the Chateau in the past, and John was living there at that time, and as he was doing a lot of harmony vocals we thought, ‘Why hang out in an enormous recording studio that costs a ton of money when we could just check into a room, set up some microphones and do the vocals there.’ So we rented a room on the seventh floor and moved in the Pro Tools computer gear and made it our own. It’s always nice when you’re doing vocals to find a space that you can call your own and decorate in your own way. I had a load of vintage film posters from the ‘30s and ‘40s all around my microphone, which helped me get into the vibe.

“I thought I had written a lot of lyrics. I had lyrics for about twenty different songs, but my band had written about a thousand songs and they wanted to record about thirty of those. So each and every morning I’d spend the first few hours writing before I went in to sing. I probably finished about 30 per cent of the lyrics in the Chateau. Sometimes I just have to listen to the music and start writing and the lyrics will be there, but other times it’s painful and methodical, like figuring out your next move in a chess game.”

(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

April 2020: Artist and film-maker Julian Schnabel, father of John Frusciante’s girlfriend Stella Schnabel, turns his ideas for album artwork over to the band.

John: “My girlfriend’s father offered to do the album art, and so we sent him rough mixes of eight songs and he got the vibe of the album from that. He said that he wouldn’t be offended if we didn’t like it, but we loved what he did. He’s also given us great covers for all the singles. He’s a true artist.”

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May 2020: The video for album title trasck By The Way is filmed in LA by award-winning video directors Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris, who have previously helmed the band’s Otherside and Roadtrippin’ videos.

Influenced by a car chase featured in the Mexican film Amores Perros, the video sees Anthony Kiedis kidnapped and taken for a ride by a lunatic taxi driver, played by comedian David Sheridan.

Red Hot Chili Peppers - By The Way [Official Music Video] - YouTube Watch On

Anthony: “That video was funny. We got to do our own stunts and hang out with comic genius David Sheridan. He never broke character for the four days that we were shooting [May 17-20], and he never ran out of dialogue that wasn’t side-splitting. I actually wanted Jim Carrey to be in the video, but Valerie, our director, said, ‘I know someone who’s better’. I was like, Better than Jim Carrey? Are you sure? But he ended up being the best choice we could have made.”

John: “The guy was really funny. I have an hour-long video tape of the improvised stuff he’d be doing between takes, or during our lunch breaks, and it’s just brilliant. Most of the time with videos you spend your time sitting around in the RV waiting to be called, but he actually made that one quite fun.”

On May 31, the Chili Peppers play The Garage in London, their first indoor UK show since December 1999.

John: “That show was a lot of fun. I love playing huge shows but playing little clubs is great. It’s fun for me to be able to see people’s faces close up, and feel like we&rs