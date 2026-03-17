"The song is about escape." A seventh Linkin Park song has achieved over one billion streams on Spotify

Linkin Park's Somewhere I Belong has been streamed one billion times on Spotify.



The 2003 single, which is taken from their second studio album Meteora, passed the 10-digit mark this week. It's the seventh song recorded by the Californian sextet to earn over a billion listens on the streaming platform. It joins In The End, Numb, Faint, What I've Done, One Step Closer, and their Jay-Z collaboration Numb/Encore.

Over 1000 songs on Spotify have passed the billion mark, with The Weeknd leading with 28 songs. Drake and Bad Bunny are second and third place, with 23 and 22 songs respectively.



Crawling and Bleeding Out look set to be the next two Linkin Park songs to join the elite Billions Club, with streams currently over the 900 million mark.



The video for Somewhere I Belong was directed by the band's turntablist Joe Hahn, and was awarded Best Rock Video at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2003.



In a post on the band's official website, guitarist Brad Delson updated fans with an explanation of the video's concept and the meaning behind the song.

"Joe is directing the new video by himself and we are really very proud of what he’s done in the past," wrote Delson. "He’s definitely going to be special effects and CGI intensive. Joe’s background is in creating larger than life visual environments. The song is really about escape and trying to find a place where you belong – but in this case Chester basically falls into a dream, which is the place where he is most comfortable, and Joe is trying to bring to life Chester's subconscious, which is where the majority of the video takes place."



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Somewhere I Belong (Official Music Video) [4K UPGRADE] – Linkin Park - YouTube Watch On

The band are currently on the road in support of their eight album, From Zero, their first tour in seven years.



They play:



Mar 18 Spark Arena, Auckland, New Zealand

May 29 Stockholm 3Arena, Sweden

Jun 01 Hamburg Volksparkstadion, Germany

Jun 03 Hamburg Volksparkstadion, Germany

Jun 05 Nürburg Rock am Ring, Germany

Jun 07 Nuremberg Rock im Park, Germany

Jun 09 Vienna Ernst Happel Stadium, Austria

Jun 11 Munich Allianz Arena, Germany

Jun 12 Munich Allianz Arena, Germany

Jun 14 Download Festival, Donington Park, UK

Jun 16 Lyon Groupama Stadium, France

Jun 18–20 Santiago de Compostela O Son Do Camiño, Spain

Jun 21 Lisbon Rock in Rio Lisboa, Portugal

Jun 23 Madrid Auditorio Miguel Ríos, Spain

Jun 24 Madrid Auditorio Miguel Ríos, Spain

Jun 26 Florence Visarno Arena, Italy

Jun 30 Zürich Stadion Letzigrund, Switzerland