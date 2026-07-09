The Rolling Stones have released footage of Mick Jagger and Ronnie Wood performing an impromptu version of Ringing Hollow, one of the highlights of their new Foreign Tongues album, at an intimate listening party in London.

The party was held last night (July 8) at the St Clement Hotel, a luxury establishment in Aldwych that officially opens to the public in September. Jagger and Wood were joined onstage by pianist Matt Clifford, a longtime collaborator of Jagger who also plays keyboards in The Rolling Stones’ touring band.

Last month, Jagger told Mojo that Ringing Hollow was written about the social and political climate in modern-day America.

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"It’s about America as an idea," said Jagger. "The American Dream is intact for some people, and I’m sure we can find some wonderful immigrant stories that happened in the last 12 months, but we read about the decline of the American Empire.

"Is the Iran war America’s Suez moment? Well, it’s not the same at all, but there are a lot of questions about imperial overreach and the lobbying system. The money spent on an election is absurd – it’s not corruption per se but unnecessary. Is it indicative of this administration, or is it something has been happening a long time? In any case, it’s not the same place as it was."

Earlier this month, Keith Richards – who did not perform at the listening party – was asked by the Sunday Times if Ringing Hollow was specifically aimed at US President Donald Trump, but chose to answer diplomatically, saying the song was about "a nostalgic love affair with America, and [it being] a bit of a disappointment at the moment."

Foreign Tongues is out tomorrow.