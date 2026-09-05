“Everybody knows who Michael Jackson is – and I feel like Ozzy is pretty close to that too”: The iconic metal album Jason ‘Jay And Silent Bob’ Mewes wishes he had made
The Clerks star on the occult metal classic that helps him fly, the album he speeds to and the record he wants played his funeral
Before he became the fast-talking, weed-dealing half of slacker icons Jay And Silent Bob alongside childhood buddy-turned-movie director Kevin Smith, Jason Mewes grew up listening to hard rock and heavy metal. The Clerks/Mallrats/Jay And Silent Bob Strike Back star talks us through the albums that changed his life..
The First Album I Bought
King Diamond – Abigail (1987)
“My older brother used to buy all the tapes, and I learned what kind of metal I liked through him. So he used to loan me his tapes, but the first one I actually bought was Abigail. That album is my flying music! For some reason it eases me when I’m on a plane.”
The Album That Defines Metal
Slayer – Reign In Blood (1986)
“I would say Slayer, because they’re heavy but they’re not too heavy. I can listen to Death or Deicide, but there are a lot of people you’d play that to who would think, ‘Who is this guy? I can’t stand that screaming, I don’t like this!’ Slayer is still the harder side of metal, but you can still hear the words and enjoy it.”
The Album I Break The Speed Limit To
Sublime – Sublime (1996)
“I dunno about speeding, but I feel like my car music is dancehall and reggae! But for now let’s say Sublime – I know it’s not heavy metal, but I can picture myself breaking the speed limit to it. I know that doesn’t sound crazy but that’s what I listen to in the car!”
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The Album No One Will Believe I Own A Copy Of
Björk – Post (1995)
“I’m trying to think what I have here… I have so much crap, ha ha ha! Stuff like Boys II Men, Oasis, The Cranberries… but let’s say Björk. It was when we were doing Mall Rats, there was this girl called Carmen who was really into them, and I really dug it.”
The Greatest Movie Soundtrack
Various - 8 Mile (2002)
“The soundtrack was so good that I actually wanted to go out and buy the CD. 8 Mile! It wasn’t just Eminem on there, but I definitely like Eminem.”
The Album I Wish I’d Made
Ozzy Osbourne – Blizzard Of Ozz (1980)
“I think you can go to the smallest island in the middle of nowhere, where people are washing their clothes in a river, and they’ll still know who Michael Jackson is – and I feel like Ozzy’s pretty close to that, too. So, I would say I wish I made Blizzard Of Ozz because I think Black Sabbath and Ozzy are amazing, but I also think that Ozzy is known all over the place.”
The Album That Should Not Be
The White Stripes – Elephant (2003)
“I always feel like there’s at least one good song on every album. When burning CDs came in, that was amazing to me, because I don’t really like every song on an album! I like the White Stripes’ song Seven Nation Army, but when I got the album I didn’t like any other song on it. But you can’t hate on that, or any artist who puts out a whole album.”
The Album That Has Soundtracked My Life
The Beatles – Magical Mystery Tour (1967)
“I would say The Beatles, if it’s going through my life. There were times I was on drugs on and off, and I remember their song Strawberry Fields Forever was really trippy. With all the songs they had, you could probably put a montage of my life to that, ha ha ha!”
The Album I Want Played At My Funeral
The Beatles – Help (1965)
“If I have friends and family there, they have to be able to tolerate it. So let’s say The Beatles. I think most people can get into a Beatles song… Ticket To Ride! A ticket to ride to the pearly gates!”
Originally published in Metal Hammer issue 231 (May 2012)
Merlin was promoted to Executive Editor of Louder in early 2022, following over ten years working at Metal Hammer. While there, he served as Online Editor and Deputy Editor, before being promoted to Editor in 2016. Before joining Metal Hammer, Merlin worked as Associate Editor at Terrorizer Magazine and has written for Classic Rock, Rock Sound, eFestivals and others. Across his career he has interviewed legends including Ozzy Osbourne, Lemmy, Metallica, Iron Maiden (including getting a trip on Ed Force One courtesy of Bruce Dickinson), Guns N' Roses, KISS, Slipknot, System Of A Down and Meat Loaf. He has also presented and produced the Metal Hammer Podcast, presented the Metal Hammer Radio Show and is probably responsible for 90% of all nu metal-related content making it onto the site.
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