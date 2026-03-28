"I would love to release a live album of this lineup." No plans for new Pantera music, but Charlie Benante wants to document the comeback
Pantera reunion drummer Charlie Benante hopes a live album will be released to document the controversial comeback
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Charlie Benante says there are no plans for Pantera's reunion lineup to release new music – but he believes a live album would be a good way to mark their acheivements.
Back in 2022, surviving Pantera members Phil Anselmo and Rex Brown announced they would take the band back on the road.
Anthrax man Benante was recruited as drummer and Zakk Wylde stepped in on guitar. But it was controversial from the start, with parts of the band's fanbase insisting Pantera could not exist without the late brothers Vinnie Paul and Dimebag Darrell Abbott.Article continues below
Despite that, the new-look Pantera have been performing live ever since and now Benante has addressed what they might do next.
Asked if new music could be a possibility, Benante tells Hot Metal: "There was some talk. But nothing, really. I would love to release a live album of this lineup so we can document what we did and just have it. I think that would be a great thing."
And on how the negative reaction from some quarters to the reunion affects him, the drummer adds: "I feel I was put in this Pantera situation for a reason and that's why I embraced it so much and that's why I love it so much, because it's something bigger than the band.
"And I wish people nowadays would be more caring and loving towards us all, you know? Not just musicians, but to each other. Stop being so rotten about things, because I'll tell you this much – 10 years' time, a lot of this stuff is gone. So if you don't enjoy it now, that's it, it's done.
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"I think in the beginning of the whole thing there were naysayers and all I would say is just come. If you like it, great. If you don't like it, okay. You never have to come again.
"But the thing is, the people who were coming were bringing their kids who never saw Pantera before. This isn't the same. Dime and Vinnie are not there, but we are just playing these songs that need to be played again, and it's giving people smiles on their faces again and it's a great thing."
Pantera have some support slots lined up with Metallica this year, as well as a handful of festival dates.
Stef wrote close to 5,000 stories during his time as assistant online news editor and later as online news editor between 2014-2016. An accomplished reporter and journalist, Stef has written extensively for a number of UK newspapers and also played bass with UK rock favourites Logan. His favourite bands are Pixies and Clap Your Hands Say Yeah. Stef left the world of rock'n'roll news behind when he moved to his beloved Canada in 2016, but he started on his next 5000 stories in 2022.
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