"I think a lot of people in rock culture can smell it." Papa Roach frontman Jacoby Shaddix loves how rock is pushing back against A.I.

Papa Roach frontman Jacoby Shaddix says he takes heart from the way the rock and metal community is dealing with the rise of artificial intelligence.

While A.I. continues to grow and 'improve' at pace, Shaddix believes rock culture has sussed out the threat it poses and won't allow it to stifle human creativity.

He tells L.A Lloyd: "A.I. is really essentially studying us. It's a study of us,. And how does it regurgitate us back at us in a generic way? And that's where it's at right now.

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"It will be interesting to see how this plays out. But I love the pushback from rock culture against it.

"I think that a lot of people in rock culture can smell it. They can hear it in the song, they can see it in the art, and they're, like, 'Ah, that ain't it.'

"I love collaborating with people. I love the humanness of it. I love the push and pull in the relationship of creating with another person and having to have a conversation in a room, creating a song.

"Sometimes my idea isn't the best idea in the room, and it gets shot down. And then sometimes my idea is the idea that sticks. Whereas this other one is, 'I have a prompt. Let me press a button.' It's just lazy.

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"I think the people in the rock culture and in the rock space, we could smell it a mile away. There's room for the human in that."

A number of figures from the rock world have spoken out against A.I.'s use in music, including Jesse Leach of Killswitch Engage, Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page, and Holding Absence singer Lucas Woodland who said: "Oppose A.I. music, or bands like us stop existing."

Shaddix says that he was impressed by rapper Will.i.am's take on A.I., adding: "Will.i.am from the Black Eyed Peas was trying to explain it, and I think he kind of hit the nail on the head in a way – like when you go to the grocery store, you can get the organic or you can get the GMO. What do you want?

"So if you want music, do you want fake music or do you want the music that's coming from a human being? And we have a choice."