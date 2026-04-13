"This has definitely confused some people - but I just wanted to rock out!" The Nashville singer-songwriter who has ditched country music for metal
Royale Lynn decided to embrace her love of heavy music and embark upon a drastic career change
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Royale Lynn has wanted to be a singer since she was ten years old. Growing up on a farm on the outskirts of southern Ontaria before moving to Nashville, it was no real surprise when she started releasing country music.
What was a bit of a shock, was 2023 single Six Feet Deep, which combined folksy americana and rock’n’roll in what she dubbed ‘punktry’ and saw her break away from the country following she’d built since her debut single Rocket Man in 2021.
“It definitely confused some people,” she admits. “I just wanted to rock out.”Article continues below
Taking cues from the bands she’d listened to growing up – Evanescence, A Day To Remember, Nickelback – she quickly racked up tens of thousands of likes on TikTok. A few months later, the track had topped the Billboard Hard Rock Digital Sales chart. There’s sayings about gift horses and mouths, and Lynn certainly isn’t scrutinising her rising star status – she currently has over 370,000 monthly listeners on Spotify.
“We’ve been embraced by everyone in the scene,” she acknowledges, pointing to career highlights like supporting Asking Alexandria, singing onstage with Disturbed and playing festivals alongside Motley Crue.
Instead of safely sticking to her successful punktry formula, debut album Black Magic sees Lynn pushing things even further. E.V.I.L dabbles in disco metal, Greed is a cathartic burst of electronic rage and you can hear her love of Lady Gaga on the searing Sacrifice. The album also takes inspiration from the Greek myth of Pandora’s Box, with Lynn writing about her struggles with mental health.
“There are some quite brutal lyrics, but this album is me letting go of a lot of evils,” she says. “Just like in the legend, all that’s left afterwards is hope. That’s what I want this album to give people.”
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Black Magic is out now via Epitaph
Sounds Like: A mosh pit at a barn dance
For Fans Of: Bad Omens, Architects, Halsey
Listen To: Greed
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