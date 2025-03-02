"Will we let the machines take the stage, or will we fight for the irreplaceable magic of human artistry?" Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page hits out at UK Government's Artificial Intelligence proposals

Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page has released a lengthy statement outlining his position on Artificial Intelligence's impact on music and the arts.

Page, 81, released his comments as the UK Government brings a public consultation on the Data (Use and Access) Bill to a close.

The UK Government is proposing an opt-out system that its says would allow Artificial Intelligence (AI) to use existing music as part of its learning process unless artists elect not to have their work made available for that purpose.

But Page says the opt-out system is unworkable and would allow AI to exploit artists without proper compensation.

Page, who recalls his days as a session musician in making his statement, says: "Today, as artificial intelligence seeks to mimic and monetise creativity, we stand at a crossroads. AI-generated art and music, synthesised from existing human works, lack the visceral essence that comes from lived experience. They are but hollow echoes, devoid of the struggles, triumphs, and soul that define true artistry.

"Moreover, the ethical implications are profound. When AI scrapes the vast tapestry of human creativity to generate content, it often does so without consent, attribution, or compensation. This is not innovation; it's exploitation.

"If, during my session days, someone had taken my riffs without acknowledgment or payment, it would have been deemed theft. The same standard must apply to AI.

"We must champion policies that protect artists, ensuring that their work isn't siphoned off into the void of machine learning without due regard. Let us celebrate and preserve the human touch in art – the imperfections, the emotions, the stories behind every note and cadence."

He goes on to call for people to ensure human creativity is protected against the UK Government's preferred system, which he describes as "a sham".

He adds: "In defending the sanctity of human creativity against the encroachment of AI, we safeguard not just the rights of artists, but the very soul of our cultural heritage. Yet, today, the UK government is proposing changes that would strip creators of this protection. Under the Data (Use and Access) Bill, AI companies would be allowed to take works, past and future, and use them as training data without consent or payment.

"These models digest vast amounts of human-created content and then generate imitations, bypassing the rights of the original creators.

"The government's proposed 'opt-out' system – the idea that artists will always be in a position to preemptively reserve their rights – is a sham. It is technically impossible for artists to opt out. The government's consultation ends today, but we should be clear: this is not regulation; it is a free pass for AI to exploit creativity without consequence.

"We must push for legislation that ensures AI cannot monetise human creativity without explicit consent and fair compensation. The government's preferred option in its current consultation does not do that.

"Music is not a product of data. It is an evocation, a defiance of logic, a collision of time and place and soul. If we allow AI to co-opt the heart of human creativity, we are not ushering in a bold new era – we are signing the death warrant of originality itself.

"The choice is ours. Will we let the machines take the stage, or will we fight for the irreplaceable magic of human artistry?"

The full statement can be read below.