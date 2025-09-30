Donovan has just dropped the most epic, name-dropping answer to a question ever

A legendary singer-songwriter who’s seen a thing or two, Donovan is one of the most well-connected artists in rock’n’roll. The 79-year-old is never far away from an anecdote invoking the name of a musical legend or ten, full of tales involving a Beatle here, a Rolling Stone there, maybe a couple of Led Zeppelin members and a Pink Floyd frontman. Whilst he’s at it, he might even chuck you a tale or two about the Maharishi. He is instrumental, after all, in helping to bring Transcendental Meditation to the west, alongside his late pal George Harrison, as well as being an early advocate for vegetarianism alongside his other good pal Paul McCartney, who called the Mellow Yellow and Sunshine Superman songwriter “Britain’s answer to Dylan”.

All this I know because I recently interviewed Donovan for The New Cue and was treated to a whirlwind of tales. He saved the best for last, though. The interview format is a series of set questions, with the last being a simple, “What do you consider your greatest achievement?”. Now, usually, interviewees hear that this is the last question, offer up a reply along the lines of a nice punchy little “Well – apart from my kids, it would be still making music” or something like that, which is fair enough. By that point, they’ve had enough of talking to me.

But not Donovan. Nope, the 79-year-old’s answer to the question “What do you consider your greatest achievement?” is a name-dropping all-timer.

“It should be what I’ve achieved but I realised that, as a catalyst, that what I suggested with what to do with blending and fusing styles of music, how one can write in a popular song words that are not just ‘I love you, why’d you make me blue?’. That you could put material that was helpful for millions of young people into one song and one chorus. I didn’t know what to call that achievement, but I worked it out when George Harrison said, ‘Donovan is a catalyst’,” began his reply. “A catalyst can put two things together and create something completely different.”

Continuing on this theme of being a “catalyst”, his first stop was Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour. “He said, ‘You know I bought your cottage?’,” Donovan explained. “I said, ‘Yeah? Why’d you buy my cottage?’ and he said, ‘You wrote all those bloody songs there’. One song on Sunshine Superman was called Three King Fishers and he said, ‘When I heard that song, my future with the band I was with, which I suppose was Floyd, I knew my direction from one of your songs’. That’s the effect of a catalyst but I didn’t even know that until he told me. And he didn’t know he bought my cottage. He said, ‘Maybe all that happened there would rub off on me’. A catalyst is a strange animal… a human animal… me.”

Next up, he got Led Zeppelin involved – he goes way back with the band members, who regularly featured on some of his most famous songs. His 1968 track Hurdy Gurdy Man, for example, featured both Jimmy Page and John Paul Jones amongst its players, with some reports over the years suggesting John Bonham played on it too. But it was the man who was missing he wanted to chat about. “Robert Plant and I, we started chatting about what happened, he was gone from Zeppelin and all that,” he stated. “He said to me one night, ‘You know I bought your 1965 Aston Martin’, just like David said. I said, ‘Why?’ He said, ‘I thought it was cos it was so beautiful, you had a headlining put in it and it was custom made’. I said, ‘But what was the real reason?’. He said, ‘Maybe you wrote a couple of songs in that car’.

But he wasn’t done yet. Moving the story forward by a decade or so, he declared, “My two daughters fell in love with Shaun and Paul Ryder of the Happy Mondays,” he said, recalling that he was playing a gig where his step-son Julian, the son of Rolling Stones guitarist Brian Jones and Donovan’s wife Linda, was roadie’ing for him on an acoustic tour. “After the show, he said there’s somebody at the back door with a van and they’re from Manchester. I said, ‘What do they want?’ Julian said, ‘They want to capture you and take you to the Hacienda’. This is the 80s. I said, ‘Why?’ ‘They’re not telling’. I said, ‘Some other day’.”

He did get to hang with them eventually, he went on. “Shaun Ryder says, ‘You know I stole your song Sunshine Superman and I’m not giving you any fookin’ royalties’,” Donovan recounted. “I said, ‘That’s OK, you can take my melody, it’s terribly OK, it’s OK you took the song because I am a catalyst but you just nicked it, why did you do that?’. He said, ‘When we were nine, me and Paul and the band, we were thieves all over Manchester’, and he was in my room at the time when he told me this.”

Not long after, the band were leaving his hotel room and he noticed that Mondays dancing guru Bez had a screwdriver out and was attempting to remove the door handles in his hotel room. Another member of the band, meanwhile, was taking a picture off the wall. “I said, ‘Stop it, leave that stuff alone, I don’t want to get into trouble’,” Donovan said. “‘Alright’. And then Shaun said, ‘Sorry I stole your song’ and I said, ‘It’s OK, it’s free, you can have it’. Linda said the Happy Mondays were the Rolling Stones of the 80s, there’s no question about it, they just went out there and went, ‘Watch this’.”

And so Donovan’s vast reply to the simple question, “What’s your greatest achievement” came to an end, with only a short summery left from the man himself. “My greatest achievement is that they all want a bit of what I do,” he said. “That’s OK.”