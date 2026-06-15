Bonnie Tyler has woken from the medically induced coma she was placed into after undergoing emergency intestinal surgery last month

Tyler's team have issued a statement to update fans on the singer's progress.

"Bonnie is no longer in a coma but remains very unwell and in intensive care in hospital in Portugal," reads the statement. "Although her condition is improving, it is a slow process. Her doctors remain confident that she will make a good recovery, but it is going to take time.

Latest Videos From Louder Watch full video here:

"As such, we are sorry to tell everyone that we will be cancelling or postponing until next year, where possible, all of our remaining shows this summer. This will affect every current show until the end of August. At present, we are still hopeful that our shows in the autumn will go ahead."

Tyler's summer schedule included a series of European festival shows in Germany and Austria, before ending with an appearance at the Sunshine Music Festival in Upton upon Severn, UK, on August 29.

The singer's Jubilee tour, a run of dates to celebrate her half-century career, is still scheduled to commence in Bucharest, Romania, on October 23. The tour ends in Cardiff, Wales, on December 17. Full dates below.

The statement continues: "We apologise to all of Bonnie’s fans and to our promoter partners for the disappointment that this will cause, but trust that you will understand and bear with us in these difficult circumstances. We hope to see you next year instead.

Classic Rock Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Classic Rock, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"We would like to thank everyone for the huge outpouring of love and support from all over the world that we have received for Bonnie, and want to tell you that she is aware of, and very grateful for, your good wishes.

"Bonnie’s family continue to ask for privacy and promises that we will issue further updates as soon as there are significant developments to share."

Bonnie Tyler: Jubilee Tour 2026

Oct 23: Bucharest Sala Palatului, Romania

Oct 29: Monheim am Rhein Kulturraffinerie K714, Germany

Oct 30: LöbauMessepark, Germany

Nov 01: Hamburg CCH, Germany

Nov 02: Rostock Stadthalle, Germany

Nov 04: Leipzig Haus Auensee, Germany

Nov 05: Nuremberg Meistersingerhalle, Germany

Nov 08: Karlsruhe Stadthalle, Germany

Nov 09: Zürich The Hall, Switzerland

Nov 10: Munich Circus Krone, Germany

Nov 21: Næstved Arena Næstved, Denmark

Nov 23: Berlin Tempodrom, Germany

Nov 24: Vienna Gasometer, Austria

Dec 17: Cardiff Utilita Arena, Wales

Find Bonnie Tyler tickets.