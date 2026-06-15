"She is aware of, and very grateful for, your good wishes." Bonnie Tyler awakes after month-long coma
Bonnie Tyler was placed in a medically induced coma last month after undergoing emergency intestinal surgery
Bonnie Tyler has woken from the medically induced coma she was placed into after undergoing emergency intestinal surgery last month
Tyler's team have issued a statement to update fans on the singer's progress.
"Bonnie is no longer in a coma but remains very unwell and in intensive care in hospital in Portugal," reads the statement. "Although her condition is improving, it is a slow process. Her doctors remain confident that she will make a good recovery, but it is going to take time.
"As such, we are sorry to tell everyone that we will be cancelling or postponing until next year, where possible, all of our remaining shows this summer. This will affect every current show until the end of August. At present, we are still hopeful that our shows in the autumn will go ahead."
Tyler's summer schedule included a series of European festival shows in Germany and Austria, before ending with an appearance at the Sunshine Music Festival in Upton upon Severn, UK, on August 29.
The singer's Jubilee tour, a run of dates to celebrate her half-century career, is still scheduled to commence in Bucharest, Romania, on October 23. The tour ends in Cardiff, Wales, on December 17. Full dates below.
The statement continues: "We apologise to all of Bonnie’s fans and to our promoter partners for the disappointment that this will cause, but trust that you will understand and bear with us in these difficult circumstances. We hope to see you next year instead.
Sign up below to get the latest from Classic Rock, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox!
"We would like to thank everyone for the huge outpouring of love and support from all over the world that we have received for Bonnie, and want to tell you that she is aware of, and very grateful for, your good wishes.
"Bonnie’s family continue to ask for privacy and promises that we will issue further updates as soon as there are significant developments to share."
Bonnie Tyler: Jubilee Tour 2026
Oct 23: Bucharest Sala Palatului, Romania
Oct 29: Monheim am Rhein Kulturraffinerie K714, Germany
Oct 30: LöbauMessepark, Germany
Nov 01: Hamburg CCH, Germany
Nov 02: Rostock Stadthalle, Germany
Nov 04: Leipzig Haus Auensee, Germany
Nov 05: Nuremberg Meistersingerhalle, Germany
Nov 08: Karlsruhe Stadthalle, Germany
Nov 09: Zürich The Hall, Switzerland
Nov 10: Munich Circus Krone, Germany
Nov 21: Næstved Arena Næstved, Denmark
Nov 23: Berlin Tempodrom, Germany
Nov 24: Vienna Gasometer, Austria
Dec 17: Cardiff Utilita Arena, Wales
Online Editor at Louder/Classic Rock magazine since 2014. 40 years in music industry, online for 27. Also bylines for: Metal Hammer, Prog Magazine, The Word Magazine, The Guardian, The New Statesman, Saga, Music365. Former Head of Music at Xfm Radio, A&R at Fiction Records, early blogger, ex-roadie, published author. Once appeared in a Cure video dressed as a cowboy, and thinks any situation can be improved by the introduction of cats. Favourite Serbian trumpeter: Dejan Petrović.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.