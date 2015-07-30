Zoë Schwarz Blue Commotion: I'll Be Yours Tonight - Live

What a show. The scene is set with Your Sun Shines Rain, with its hypnotic guitar solo.

Schwarz’s energy and spontaneity make the live version of the title track similarly memorable, and Fine And Mellow also reaches heights of emotional intensity far beyond the Billie Holiday cover on the Good Times studio album.

Rob Koral’s guitar work is compelling, interspersed with impressive grooves, Liberated Woman showcasing the immense talents of this songwriting duo. Beatitudes remains an inspiration whatever the personal faith – or none – of the listener. The finale is the captivating Take Me Back, with interludes of sublime, melodic virtuosity.