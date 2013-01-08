Trending

Witchcraft: Hegyek Felettem

Carpathian black metallers get their claws out

Witchcraft (no, not the one you’re thinking of) hail from Hungary and play the kind of black metal that’s as immediate as it is disturbingly under-produced. Drums sound as though they were recorded in a cave while the guy bashing away at the skins was a mile away, and the vocals screeched out by Angmar are suitably frostbitten.

Witchcraft aren’t fucking about and the caustic Hegyek Felettem flashes past at a sprightly 32 minutes while sticking quite (un)religiously to the second-wave aesthetic of playing as loudly and as fast as possible, while having a bit of a scream along the way. Megittam A Vért bursts forth with flighty riffs and plenty of sublimely trve moments and Arcomon Gyûlölettel throws out the occasional catchy-as-heck guitar line, Angmar shouting like no one ever shouted before.

If all that sounds appealing, which it should, then Witchcraft will be right up your proverbial street.