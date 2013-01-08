Witchcraft: Hegyek Felettem

Witchcraft (no, not the one you’re thinking of) hail from Hungary and play the kind of black metal that’s as immediate as it is disturbingly under-produced. Drums sound as though they were recorded in a cave while the guy bashing away at the skins was a mile away, and the vocals screeched out by Angmar are suitably frostbitten.

Witchcraft aren’t fucking about and the caustic Hegyek Felettem flashes past at a sprightly 32 minutes while sticking quite (un)religiously to the second-wave aesthetic of playing as loudly and as fast as possible, while having a bit of a scream along the way. Megittam A Vért bursts forth with flighty riffs and plenty of sublimely trve moments and Arcomon Gyûlölettel throws out the occasional catchy-as-heck guitar line, Angmar shouting like no one ever shouted before.

If all that sounds appealing, which it should, then Witchcraft will be right up your proverbial street.