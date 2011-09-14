Uriah Heep: Live In Armenia

At this rate Uriah Heep will soon become part of the GCSE geography syllabus. In the last three years they’ve issued live albums from Hungary, Austria, Sweden, Japan and Australia. And now Armenia where the president is apparently a fan.

What sets this album apart is the whacking chunk of tracks from their 2008 studio album Wake The Sleeper. That disc’s opening three tunes get this show underway with a rocking panache that lifts the dreaded ‘heritage band’ tag off their shoulders, to the evident delight of singer Bernie Shaw.

This comes at the expense of some Heep classics, but the Armenians also lap up the Zep-sounding Book Of Lies, the proggy What Kind Of God and the Deep Purple-y Angels Walk With You.