“For a band who previously relied on pretty riffs and delicate vocals, they’ve taken a huge risk, hurling the listener around like a malfunctioning fairground ride”: Unprocessed’s …And Everything In Between

Germany’s Unprocessed have made a name for themselves over the past decade by creating raw, technical, prog metal soundscapes that are accessible yet impressive. Their third full-length album, ...And Everything In Between, sees them push their sound to its limits and back again.

Opening track Hell is as true a manifestation of the underworld that a band can achieve within the limits of prog, with naughty guttural vocals intertwined with contrasting sweeping riffs that reach angelic heights. Combine that with Manuel Gardner Fernandes’ soaring clean singing and what results is a potent cocktail of addictive modern prog.

They demonstrate their versatility with Abysm – initially evoking Sleep Token – with a stripped-back, eerie synth and melodic vocal which echoes throughout. Moments of silence pierce the soundscape abruptly before the chorus crashes in, surrounded by distorted guitars and thunderous drum-fills that shatter the earth, and by the time the harsh vocals join the cacophony of noise, it’s almost on the precipice of becoming overwhelming, before everything dies down and the band lay out a warm, cosy, proggy blanket.

Abysm is the track to keep hitting repeat on. It’s so complex and diverse while staying true to Unprocessed’s roots. This is a masterclass in how to evolve as a band. Gone is the pristine shine that dominates their back catalogue. Crucially, they’ve also ditched the pseudo R&B element that they tried so hard to incorporate in predecessor Gold. It’s replaced with a grit, a determination, an almost vitriol that is a welcome arrival.

Unprocessed aren’t here to be indifferent or dispassionate, and tracks such as lead single Thrash demonstrate as much with the frenetic pace and screamed vocals of a calibre which they’ve fallen short of delivering in the past. Die On The Cross Of The Martyr delivers infectious hooks that deserve repeat plays.

A surprise appearance from Polyphia’s Tim Henson and Scott LePage elevates the album to new heights, as their recent tourmates add their own touch of opulent yet intrepid prog to the mix. The final extended distortion of Purgatory is cut abruptly short to a repetitive, monotone thud to bring a striking end to a striking album.

For a band who previously relied on pretty riffs and delicate vocals, Unprocessed have taken a huge risk on their third album, hurling the listener around like a malfunctioning fairground ride and returning them to safety just before it gets overwhelming. Futuristic and bold, ...And Everything In Between finds them shifting into top gear.

