"I need to be able to show my true self." Sleep Token return to the cover of Metal Hammer as we head to LA to uncover the secrets of masked frontman Vessel

Sleep Token are the hottest metal band of 2023, and they're back on Metal Hammer's cover!

They're the most hyped metal band of 2023, and they're on the new cover of Metal Hammer! Sleep Token are the band everyone's talking about, so inside the latest issue of the world's biggest heavy music mag, we fly to LA to see their very first headline show there, and go deeper into their mysterious world – as well as hearing frontman Vessel speak! We also speak to some of the people around the band to find out how their amazing mythology has been brought to life, as well as get a front row look at the gig itself to see just how far the worshipping has spread. Plus, Vessel has a snake on the cover. Snakes are cool.

We also sit down with the one and only Amy Lee to celebrate 20 years of Evanescence’s classic debut album, Fallen. As a shy 21-year-old, Amy was suddenly catapulted to stardom, which opened her up to a lot of unfair criticism, and she opens up to us on how that affected her in Evanescence's early days.

Elsewhere in the issue, we capture all the action from California’s Power Trip – the biggest metal festival ever, featuring Guns N’ Roses, Iron Maiden, AC/DC, Ozzy Osbourne, Metallica and Tool.

Plus: Watain’s Erik Danielsson gets the Metal Hammer interview treatment as his band celebrate 25 years of blood and fire, Lzzy Hale shares the songs that inspired her, and legendary comedian/multi-instrumentalist Bill Bailey takes your questions. We also meet Dharma – Taiwan’s rising Buddhist metal band with a nun in their lineup.

All this along with Ozzy Osbourne, In This Moment, Prong, Scene Queen, Mudhoney, Spiritbox, UnityTx, Anaal Nathrakh, While She Sleeps and much, much more! 

Only in the new issue of Metal Hammer, on sale now. Order it online and have it delivered straight to your door.

