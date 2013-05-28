Tristania: Darkest White

It’s been three years since Rubicon, the album whose poppier direction and dramatic lineup changes divided Tristania fans. Now the symphonic metallers are back with a darker follow-up that fully embraces their black metal influences.

Repeating the Rubicon formula of clean vocals from Kjetil Nordhus (ex-Green Carnation) and harsher ones from guitarist Anders Høyvik Hidle, Tristania’s seventh album is nevertheless tighter and heavier than its predecessor, packed with intricate textures, layers and harmonies.

Mariangela sings with a new power which adds just the right dramatic flavour. Producer Christer André Cederberg has unleashed the band’s true potential, recreating the heaviness that dominates their live sound. From intense opener Number to the twisting thunder of Arteries via the melancholic beauty of Scarling, Darkest White packs an incredible punch.

Darkest White is a true symphonic gem and one that’s naturally evolved from their original gothic metal musings.