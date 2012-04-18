Three Trapped Tigers: Route One Or Die

Schizophrenic is one word to describe the debut album from this London-based experimental outfit. Route One Or Die pushes the boundaries of progressive music with technical math rock and IDM (‘Intelligent Dance Music’, or progressive house). This 42-minute offering features eight instrumental tracks, crammed with extremely precise riffs and spacey programming that inject new blood into the veins of prog.

The trio explode into action with the fearless Cramm, while Noise Trade borrows inspiration from Aphex Twin with unexpected dubstep nuances. Elsewhere the haunting Creepies does exactly what it suggests, scratching and thrashing away at the discordant harmonies that chase it.

Drebin bows to the unconventional methods of Coheed And Cambria with its frantic guitars. Things are rounded off with Reset and the more soothing Magne, packed with the sort of gentle but winding atmospheres The Cure used on their groundbreaking Pornography album.

Three Trapped Tigers have all the right ingredients – a trio of EPs, two singles and a following from London’s more experimental music scene – their only limit is their imagination.