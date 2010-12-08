The Young Gods: Everybody Knows

Boasting a musical imagination verging on the kaleidoscopic and an adroitness with sound manipulation to cause brain sweats in mere mortals, these Swiss pioneers have defined themselves with a slew of back catalogue highs that have stretched from avant-garde- industrial to elemental rock futurism to sampladelic techno prog and – according to 2008’s acoustic sets – anything else in between.

As opener Sirius Business unleashes a hail of electrolysed feedback, it seems as if TYG are offering something of a volume redress. But just as you’re expecting a galvanized metal onslaught, the album hairpins with the shuffling, muted Blooming.

Eardrum nuke-outs are thin on the ground here, but there’s a slow burning elegance to Everybody Knows, as they mix acoustic bliss with stuttering, hissing loops on the tasty Mister Sunshine, or augment Tenter Le Grillage’s brooding mantra with an addictive, sinewy throb.

Whatever the mixing desk wizardry, there’s an organic, primal soul that underpins everything TYG do. And it is that, rather than the blips, whirrs and noise, that have kept people hanging onto their every sound for a quarter of a century now.