The Tony Danza Tapdance Extravaganza: Danza IIII: The Alpha-The Omega

Tech-sluggers TTDTE kind of did themselves a disservice with their full name. No matter how heavy or ahead of the curve they’ve been, they’ll always be dismissed as a joke band by bemulleted ignoramuses who can’t get past the fact they have songtitles about bowling balls.

Well that’s their loss. Danza IIII: The Alpha - The Omega is their swansong, the bandmembers departing for other pastures (Josh Travis is joining the more lucrative and inevitably more boring Glass Cloud).

It’s not as punishing or as focused as the seminal Danza III, and occasionally seems like the Josh Travis show (Paul Bunyan And The Blue Ox is an instrumental that’s like a more discordant Animals As Leaders) but when he does remember to scale back the fretboard histrionics and get the low-end groove on, Jessie Freeland roaring about Christ-knows-what in the back, there are few bands better.

Some nice atmospheric bits too. It’s curtains, but they had a hell of a run.