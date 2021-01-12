The Pretty Reckless recruit Tom Morello for single And So It Went to help salvage souls from a world on fire

The Pretty Reckless will release their fourth album, Death By Rock And Roll, on February 12, and Taylor Momsen’s band have offered up another taste of what to expect by sharing a lyric video for the hard-hitting And So It Went, which features a guest appearance from Rage Against The Machine guitarist Tom Morello.

Darker and angrier than the band’s precious single 25, the track finds Momsen taking an unflinching look at the state of the world around her and sharing her distaste for what she sees.

“And, so it went,” Momsen sings at one point, “the children lost their minds, crawling over bodies of those who gave their lives And the fists begin to throw, and the fire starts to blaze. Don’t you think they know they’re the fucking human race.”



"The world has been in such a state of civil unrest," says Momsen. "And So It Went basically comes from that vision. As a songwriter, I feel like I'm not here to preach. I use music to observe and communicate what I see around me. This song felt like the perfect storm for Tom Morello to join in and rip the sound waves apart with his guitar. It was more than a pleasure having him add his unique and defining sound to the song."

“That was such an amazing artistic collaboration,” the singer says in this month’s issue of Metal Hammer magazine. “When I wrote the song, he immediately came to mind as a voice that could really express the concept, the lyrics and the point of the song, and really take it to another level… When he comes in, it’s undeniably Tom Morello, and it’s awesome!”

Death By Rock And Roll track listing:



1. Death By Rock And Roll

2. Only Love Can Save Me Now (featuring Matt Cameron and Kim Thayil)

3. And So It Went (featuring Tom Morello)

4. 25

5. My Bones

6. Got So High

7. Broomsticks

8. Witches Burn

9. Standing At The Wall

10. Turning Gold

11. Rock And Roll Heaven

12. Harley Darling