The Oscillation: From Tomorrow

Led by Deman Castellanos, this London band cited influences such as Helios Creed, Syd-era Pink Floyd, Sabbath Bloody Sabbath and (punk’s proggiest) The Stranglers, as they attempted to create an album that somehow finds a spiritual zone away from “the psychological effects of the modern urban landscape and curious emptiness of the digital social world”.

It’s a tall order for sure, but this all comes to together to powerful effect on their third work. Vocals are scant and low in the mix, to the extent that they seem something of an afterthought. Instead, the band gives itself over to swathes of throbbing noise and drones, and dirges rise and crash like waves on distant digital shores.

The repetitive and metronomical pulses of Can and Neu! certainly feed into All You Want To Be, and closer Out Of Touch is an ethereal, almost weightless piece of shimmering sound, which it appears to defy gravity as it breaks its moorings and drifts off into the cosmos.

Collectively then, From Tomorrow is a seductively hypnotic work, a densely woven web with strands leading off into modern psychedelia, prog, space-rock, chilling electro, post-rock and more. It’s a rewarding journey to take.