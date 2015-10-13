The Heretic Order: All Hail The Order

Props to Danny Felice and Stuart Cavilla for giving it another crack when, after years of flogging the horse, Breed 77 failed to get past their perennial support-slot status.

Somewhere, flamenco metal still has its place, but their new band The Heretic Order, with all of its classic metal tropes, is perfectly placed to prick the ears of the old-school legions.

There are many things to love about All Hail The Order – from the hilariously demonic cover art to the band’s alter-egos, Lord Ragnar Wagner, Rotted Skull et al. But their Hammer Horror shtick is second to a solid set of tunes. El Baile De Los Muertos is ridiculously overblown but the solo is tight as hell, and Death Ride Blues is a good stab at Motörhead.

The blistering opus Entombed is the final word on an album that reminds us how good it is to listen to Candlemass and Mercyful Fate.