The Eden House - Songs For The Broken Ones album review

A few months before the release of The Eden House’s second album _Half-_Life, co-founding bassist Tony Pettitt announced he was rejoining his old band, Fields Of The Nephilim. But instead of signalling their demise, it marked the beginning of a new period of creativity, and the result is the atmospheric Songs For The Broken Ones.

Core members Pettitt, guitarist Stephen Carey and former Nephilim drummer Simon Rippin have created an album that builds on their trademark Floydian soundscapes and melancholic vocals, but also brings in some unexpected nuances from special guests that include Sneaker Pimps’ Kelli Ali and Faith & The Muse chanteuse Monica Richards. There are fragile echoes of Cocteau Twins in the haunting The Ghost Of You, flamenco flourishes on the danceable lead single Verdades, and brooding gothic atmospheres on 12th Night. Anathema’s Lee Douglas provides sultry vocals on the Mazzy Star-esque It’s Just A Death, while violinist Bob Loveday and new vocalist Louise Crane (ex-Solemn Novena) spice up the Eastern-inspired Misery. Then there’s the ambitious trip-hop-inspired closer, The Ardent Tide, just shy of nine minutes. A natural follow-up to Half-Life, this reaffirms THE’s place in the scene.